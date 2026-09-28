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AEW star PAC, formerly known as Neville in WWE, dies at 40

High-flying British wrestling star dies hours after AEW All Out match

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
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AEW star Pac
AEW star Pac
Pac's Instagram

Dubai: AEW star PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley and who previously wrestled as Neville in WWE, has died at the age of 40.

The news came less than a day after the British wrestler competed at AEW All Out in Chicago, where he challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship. Andrade retained the title after countering PAC’s Brutalizer submission into a pin.

PAC later returned during the show’s main event, becoming involved in the AEW World Championship bout between Death Riders teammate Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay.

AEW confirmed Satterley’s death in a statement, remembering the Newcastle upon Tyne native for his high-flying style and in-ring ability. The company did not disclose a cause of death or provide further details.

Satterley began his professional wrestling career in 2004 before competing for promotions around the world. He joined WWE under the name Neville, where he won the NXT Championship and became a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

He moved to ALL Elite Wrestling in 2019 and became the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion. He also won the AEW World Trios Championship twice during his time with the promotion.

His final appearance came just hours before his death, making the news particularly shocking for wrestling fans and the wider professional wrestling community.

AEW expressed its condolences to Satterley’s family, friends and fans following the announcement.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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