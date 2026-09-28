He moved to ALL Elite Wrestling in 2019 and became the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion. He also won the AEW World Trios Championship twice during his time with the promotion.

Satterley began his professional wrestling career in 2004 before competing for promotions around the world. He joined WWE under the name Neville, where he won the NXT Championship and became a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

The news came less than a day after the British wrestler competed at AEW All Out in Chicago, where he challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship. Andrade retained the title after countering PAC’s Brutalizer submission into a pin.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.