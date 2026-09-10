Why are Champions League games being played on Thursday?

Broadcasters and clubs gain flexibility as Champions League schedule shifts
Dubai: The UEFA Champions League has traditionally been associated with Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but the opening week of the 2026/27 competition is taking a different approach, with matches also scheduled for Thursday.
The reason is linked to UEFA’s decision to extend the opening match week across three days. Since the new format was introduced, one exclusive week per season has been set aside where the matches will be played across Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
This usually occurs during the opening week since other European competitions such as UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League haven't commenced yet. With the league phase featuring 36 teams and a larger number of fixtures, the schedule has been adjusted to accommodate all the games while allowing clubs and broadcasters greater flexibility.
Thursday’s action will feature six matches, with several European heavyweights beginning their Champions League campaigns.
Fenerbahce will host Roma in the early kick-off, while PSV Eindhoven face Shakhtar Donetsk in the other 8:45 P.M fixture.
The later games include Bayern Munich against Bodo/Glimt, Manchester United against Sabah Masazir, Cesc Fabregas' Como against RB Leipzig and Slavia Prague against Lens.
For Manchester United, the home meeting with Azerbaijan club Sabah Masazir will be one of the most closely watched fixtures of the night as the English side begins its European campaign at Old Trafford. The Red Devils return to Champions League for the first time since 2023-24 season.
Bayern Munich will also be expected to make a strong start when they welcome Bodo/Glimt, while Roma faces a difficult trip to Istanbul against Fenerbahce.
Thursday’s six fixtures complete the first match week of the new Champions League campaign, following six games on Tuesday and another six on Wednesday.
The unusual three-day opening schedule has been a common practice for the past two seasons. This also means supporters get Champions League football across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, rather than the competition’s more familiar two-night opening.
UAE fans can watch every Champions League match live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS, which holds the broadcasting rights for UEFA’s club competitions across the MENA region.