Why are Champions League games being played on Thursday?

The unusual three-day opening schedule has been a common practice for the past two seasons. This also means supporters get Champions League football across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, rather than the competition’s more familiar two-night opening.

For Manchester United, the home meeting with Azerbaijan club Sabah Masazir will be one of the most closely watched fixtures of the night as the English side begins its European campaign at Old Trafford. The Red Devils return to Champions League for the first time since 2023-24 season.

This usually occurs during the opening week since other European competitions such as UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League haven't commenced yet. With the league phase featuring 36 teams and a larger number of fixtures, the schedule has been adjusted to accommodate all the games while allowing clubs and broadcasters greater flexibility.

The reason is linked to UEFA’s decision to extend the opening match week across three days. Since the new format was introduced, one exclusive week per season has been set aside where the matches will be played across Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Dubai: The UEFA Champions League has traditionally been associated with Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but the opening week of the 2026/27 competition is taking a different approach, with matches also scheduled for Thursday.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.