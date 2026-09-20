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NFL announces punishment for Texans DT Mario Edwards after foul on Bills' Josh Allen

NFL fines Mario Edwards for contact to Allen’s knee in Week 1 clash

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York.
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York.
AFP-TIMOTHY T LUDWIG

Dubai: The NFL have announced their first list of players who are fined, and it also includes a name from the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans' Week 1 game.

The NFL has fined Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards for his hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen during their opening game.

Edwards was held accountable for contact to the knee area or below on a passer, with Allen on the receiving end of the play. The incident came in the third quarter (7:22 minutes) of Buffalo’s 36-31 victory over Houston in their opening game of the season.

Edwards, who earns $1.48 million (Dh5.46 million) annually, will have to pay $8,263 (Dh30,345) for the Week 1 fine.

The Bills have since continued their strong start, beating the Detroit Lions 41-31 in Week 2. The game was particularly significant as it marked the first NFL game at Buffalo’s new Highmark Stadium. Allen played a major role in the victory, scoring five touchdowns as the Bills moved to 2-0.

For Houston, the defeat against Buffalo was followed by another challenge as the Texans prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Meanwhile, Edwards’ fine closes the NFL’s disciplinary process surrounding his hit on Allen, with the Bills having already moved on to a 2-0 start.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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