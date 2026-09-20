NFL fines Mario Edwards for contact to Allen’s knee in Week 1 clash
Dubai: The NFL have announced their first list of players who are fined, and it also includes a name from the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans' Week 1 game.
The NFL has fined Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards for his hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen during their opening game.
Edwards was held accountable for contact to the knee area or below on a passer, with Allen on the receiving end of the play. The incident came in the third quarter (7:22 minutes) of Buffalo’s 36-31 victory over Houston in their opening game of the season.
Edwards, who earns $1.48 million (Dh5.46 million) annually, will have to pay $8,263 (Dh30,345) for the Week 1 fine.
The Bills have since continued their strong start, beating the Detroit Lions 41-31 in Week 2. The game was particularly significant as it marked the first NFL game at Buffalo’s new Highmark Stadium. Allen played a major role in the victory, scoring five touchdowns as the Bills moved to 2-0.
For Houston, the defeat against Buffalo was followed by another challenge as the Texans prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
Meanwhile, Edwards’ fine closes the NFL’s disciplinary process surrounding his hit on Allen, with the Bills having already moved on to a 2-0 start.