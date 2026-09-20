The Bills have since continued their strong start, beating the Detroit Lions 41-31 in Week 2. The game was particularly significant as it marked the first NFL game at Buffalo’s new Highmark Stadium. Allen played a major role in the victory, scoring five touchdowns as the Bills moved to 2-0.

Edwards was held accountable for contact to the knee area or below on a passer, with Allen on the receiving end of the play. The incident came in the third quarter (7:22 minutes) of Buffalo’s 36-31 victory over Houston in their opening game of the season.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.