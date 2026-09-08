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Battle of billionaire heirs: How Emma Navarro vs Jessica Pegula is bigger than you think

US Open clash doubles as showdown of America’s billionaire tennis dynasties

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula
Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula
AFP

Dubai: Emma Navarro will face Jessica Pegula in quarterfinals of the 2026 US Open. However, the game is no usual like any other. While both Americans compete to ensure the US Open remains in the country, the contest also marks the battle of Billionaire heirs.

Emma is the daughter of businessman Ben Navarro, a notable name in the tennis community. His private investment company Beemok Capital has acquired and invested in professional tennis such as Credit One Charleston Open and Cincinnati Open.

Ben has spent over $300 million in the tennis events. His attempt to buy NFL team Carolina Panthers failed in 2018 as he lost out to hedge fund mogul David Tepper. According to Forbes, Ben's current net worth stands at $3.2 billion.

While Emma's father has mastered the banking sector, Terry Pegula made billions through petroleum industry. The latter has been a frequent spectator to Jessica's games. Following his fortune in oil, Terry turned it into a sports empire by buying ice-hockey team Buffalo Sabres and outbid groups led by Donald Trump to buy NFL's Buffalo Bills.

Pegula's current net worth stands at $11.8 billion, making him on of the richest Americans in the world. While both Emma and Jessica have wealthy fathers, it doesn't take away how talented both women are. Jessica has 7 career titles to her name, while also finishing at runners-up position at the 2024 US Open.

Meanwhile Emma who has been picking up her form in recent years, has 3 career titles. Pegula's professional experience gives her an advantage over her 25-year-old rival. Moreover, Emma has also lost all four of her games against Jessica. They last faced each other last month at the Cincinnati Open, an event owned by Emma's father's company.

Jessica won the Round of 32 battle in straight sets. Emma will now hope to change the script and get her first win over her fellow American.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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