Meanwhile Emma who has been picking up her form in recent years, has 3 career titles. Pegula's professional experience gives her an advantage over her 25-year-old rival. Moreover, Emma has also lost all four of her games against Jessica. They last faced each other last month at the Cincinnati Open, an event owned by Emma's father's company.

Pegula's current net worth stands at $11.8 billion, making him on of the richest Americans in the world. While both Emma and Jessica have wealthy fathers, it doesn't take away how talented both women are. Jessica has 7 career titles to her name, while also finishing at runners-up position at the 2024 US Open.

While Emma's father has mastered the banking sector, Terry Pegula made billions through petroleum industry. The latter has been a frequent spectator to Jessica's games. Following his fortune in oil, Terry turned it into a sports empire by buying ice-hockey team Buffalo Sabres and outbid groups led by Donald Trump to buy NFL's Buffalo Bills.

Dubai: Emma Navarro will face Jessica Pegula in quarterfinals of the 2026 US Open. However, the game is no usual like any other. While both Americans compete to ensure the US Open remains in the country, the contest also marks the battle of Billionaire heirs.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.