Rafael Nadal left in awe as Bellingham shines in Champions League triumph
Jude Bellingham scored arguably one of the goals of the season as Real Madrid came from behind to register a convincing 5-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.
Having started the match on the bench, the England midfielder needed just 15 minutes after his introduction to produce a moment of individual brilliance.
Bellingham controlled a defensive clearance outside the penalty area, juggled the ball with his right foot before unleashing a sensational volley with the outside of the same foot.
The spectacular trivela flew into the far corner, leaving PSV goalkeeper Matej Kovar helpless.
The technique, imagination and execution made it a truly special goal.
Even Rafael Nadal was left stunned
The extraordinary finish left not just the supporters inside the Santiago Bernabeu in awe but also those watching from the directors' box.
Tennis legend Rafael Nadal and several Real Madrid officials were left stunned, reacting with a mixture of excitement and disbelief.
Even those accustomed to witnessing moments of individual brilliance at the Bernabeu could hardly believe what they had just seen.
PSV made to pay for missed chances
The final scoreline hardly reflected what happened in the opening 45 minutes.
PSV completely outplayed Real Madrid in the first half, repeatedly exposing their defensive vulnerabilities and creating several promising opportunities.
However, the Dutch side failed to capitalise on their dominance, with Ivan Perisic's 32nd minute penalty proving to be their only goal of the evening.
Their inability to extend the advantage eventually proved costly.
Mourinho's triple substitution changes everything
Jose Mourinho responded by making three changes at half time, replacing both his central defenders, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger, with Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konate, while Bellingham was brought on to strengthen the midfield.
The impact was immediate as Madrid played with greater intensity and attacking purpose.
Federico Valverde equalised in the 50th minute before Bellingham put Madrid ahead with his spectacular strike 10 minutes later.
Kylian Mbappe extended their advantage in the 64th minute before scoring his second of the evening in the 84th minute.
Vinicius Junior completed the rout three minutes later as Madrid scored five unanswered goals in the second half.
While Mourinho deserves credit for recognising and addressing his team's problems, Bellingham once again demonstrated just how influential he can be in this Real Madrid side.
His spectacular strike will take some beating.