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AB de Villiers' heartwarming birthday message for Virat Kohli, calls him "my Biscotti"

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli's friendship shines in birthday exchange

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with his former teammate AB de Villiers after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, 2025.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with his former teammate AB de Villiers after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, 2025.
AFP-ARUN SANKAR

Dubai: AB de Villiers has shared a warm birthday message for Virat Kohli, bringing back memories of the close friendship the two former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammates built during their time together in the IPL.

Kohli turned 38 on Thursday, and the South African great marked the occasion with a post on social media, recalling the many moments they shared on and off the field.

“Happy birthday, my Biscotti!”, de Villiers wrote on X. “So many memories, battles, and special moments together. Wishing you another great year ahead. Keep doing what you do best!”

The nickname is particularly meaningful given the bond between the two. Kohli has previously explained that he picked up the term “biscotti”, or “biscuit”, from South African slang, where it is used as a term of affection for someone close.

The India batter has used the same nickname for de Villiers, too. When the former South Africa captain celebrated his birthday in 2022, Kohli addressed him as “Biscotti” in his own message.

Their friendship grew during their years at RCB, where they shared the dressing room from 2011 to 2021. The pair produced several memorable partnerships, combining for numerous important innings in the franchise’s batting line-up.

De Villiers retired from all forms of cricket in 2021, but his connection with Kohli and RCB has remained strong. Their mutual respect has often been evident in public messages and reunions, making the birthday exchange another reminder of a friendship that extended well beyond the cricket field.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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