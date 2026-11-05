The nickname is particularly meaningful given the bond between the two. Kohli has previously explained that he picked up the term “biscotti”, or “biscuit”, from South African slang, where it is used as a term of affection for someone close.

De Villiers retired from all forms of cricket in 2021, but his connection with Kohli and RCB has remained strong. Their mutual respect has often been evident in public messages and reunions, making the birthday exchange another reminder of a friendship that extended well beyond the cricket field.

The India batter has used the same nickname for de Villiers, too. When the former South Africa captain celebrated his birthday in 2022, Kohli addressed him as “Biscotti” in his own message.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.