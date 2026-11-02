Mohammad Amir breaks silence on IPL 2027 auction reports

Former Pakistan fast bowler denies rumours of IPL 2027 auction entry as British player
Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has dismissed reports suggesting that he is preparing to enter the IPL 2027 auction as a British player.
The 34 year old took to X on Monday to clarify the speculation surrounding his possible participation in the Indian Premier League.
"Hi everyone just wanted to clarify news regarding IPL is not true," Amir wrote.
His statement came after Cricbuzz reported that the former Pakistan international was widely expected to register for the upcoming IPL auction after entering the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) draft as a British national.
Amir, who has obtained British citizenship, registered for the APL draft scheduled to take place in Dubai on November 3.
The left arm pacer was listed in the Platinum category as a UK national, with Pakistan mentioned as his country of residence.
His British passport had raised the possibility of him following in the footsteps of former Pakistan all rounder Azhar Mahmood, who played in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders between 2012 and 2015.
Pakistan players have not featured in the IPL since its inaugural season in 2008.
Also, Amir had previously kept the door open for a possible IPL appearance.
Speaking during The Hundred in August, he said he had not decided whether he would participate in the tournament.
However, his latest statement has put an end to the immediate speculation about his reported plans to enter the 2027 auction.
While Amir has denied the current reports, he has not explicitly ruled out playing in the IPL in the future.