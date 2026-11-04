Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir Joins APL’s Kandahar Warriors as a UK Citizen

His selection comes amid uncertainty over the participation of other Pakistani players. More than 30 Pakistan cricketers registered for the draft, including Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hasan Ali and Shan Masood. However, PCB is unlikely to issue NOCs because of diplomatic tensions between the neighbouring countries according to Geo News.

The 34-year-old acquired British citizenship in May and was listed as a UK national in the draft register, with Pakistan recorded as his country of residence. His status could allow him to play in the competition without requiring a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.