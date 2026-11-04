Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir Joins APL’s Kandahar Warriors as a UK Citizen

Ex-Pakistan Pacer Amir to Play APL as British Citizen
Dubai: Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been picked first overall by Kandahar Warriors in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) 2026 draft, having registered for the tournament as a British citizen.
Amir was selected in the Platinum category at Tuesday’s draft at the Sharjah Cricket stadium. He will join Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi, England batter Joe Clarke and South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius at the franchise.
The 34-year-old acquired British citizenship in May and was listed as a UK national in the draft register, with Pakistan recorded as his country of residence. His status could allow him to play in the competition without requiring a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 One-Day Internationals and 62 T20 Internationals. His final international appearance came against Ireland at the T20 World Cup in June 2024. He has since continued playing franchise cricket, including in England.
His selection comes amid uncertainty over the participation of other Pakistani players. More than 30 Pakistan cricketers registered for the draft, including Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hasan Ali and Shan Masood. However, PCB is unlikely to issue NOCs because of diplomatic tensions between the neighbouring countries according to Geo News.
The APL will feature five teams, with each franchise allowed a maximum of 18 players. Platinum selections carry a salary of $100,000 (Dh 367,250), the highest of five player categories.
The tournament is scheduled to begin on December 27, with Amir set to be among its headline overseas recruits.