GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir Joins APL’s Kandahar Warriors as a UK Citizen

Ex-Pakistan Pacer Amir to Play APL as British Citizen

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir
Reuters

Dubai: Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been picked first overall by Kandahar Warriors in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) 2026 draft, having registered for the tournament as a British citizen.

Amir was selected in the Platinum category at Tuesday’s draft at the Sharjah Cricket stadium. He will join Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi, England batter Joe Clarke and South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius at the franchise.

The 34-year-old acquired British citizenship in May and was listed as a UK national in the draft register, with Pakistan recorded as his country of residence. His status could allow him to play in the competition without requiring a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 One-Day Internationals and 62 T20 Internationals. His final international appearance came against Ireland at the T20 World Cup in June 2024. He has since continued playing franchise cricket, including in England.

His selection comes amid uncertainty over the participation of other Pakistani players. More than 30 Pakistan cricketers registered for the draft, including Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hasan Ali and Shan Masood. However, PCB is unlikely to issue NOCs because of diplomatic tensions between the neighbouring countries according to Geo News.

The APL will feature five teams, with each franchise allowed a maximum of 18 players. Platinum selections carry a salary of $100,000 (Dh 367,250), the highest of five player categories.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on December 27, with Amir set to be among its headline overseas recruits.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mohammad Amir is eligible for IPL selection

Mohammad Amir shuts down IPL 2027 auction rumours

1m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam

Yousaf urges Babar Azam to seek batting coaching abroad

2m read
Mohammad Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf names Pakistan's next big stars

2m read
An Afghan girl reads a book at a school in Zhari district of Afghanistan's Kandahar province on September 16, 2026. UNICEF estimates that around 640 million girls and women alive today were married in childhood.

Too young to choose, old enough to be chosen

3m read