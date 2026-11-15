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Taliban authorities ban cricket on Kandahar radio

Anything related to cricket is banned for now

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AFP
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Taliban authorities ban cricket on Kandahar radio
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The Taliban authorities have banned radio stations in southern Kandahar from airing content related to cricket, a rapidly growing sport in Afghanistan, two broadcasters and a provincial source told AFP on Sunday.

The government has shown support for the game, hosting cricket matches during the August anniversary of its return to power.

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But the provincial Information and Culture Department told radio stations on Saturday that anything related to cricket is no longer allowed.

A source from that department, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, confirmed that "cricket coverage is banned".

"Both commentary and news coverage, or even reporting about their winning result, is also banned," he told AFP, without providing further details.

The head of a local radio station told AFP: "We received a call from Information and Culture, and we were told that we can't cover cricket on the radio anymore."

The manager of another Kandahar radio station confirmed the directive, saying that the authorities called and said "anything related to cricket is banned for now".

Both broadcasters spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

Afghanistan's cricket board did not respond immediately to an AFP request for comment on the decision in Kandahar, which is home to the country's supreme leader.

The Taliban authorities have restricted some sports in Afghanistan -- outlawing mixed martial arts -- but has allowed men and boys to continue playing cricket.

Women and girls, however, are banned from gyms and sport more broadly as part of rules severely limiting their access to public life.

The men's cricket team is currently playing the second Test against Zimbabwe in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

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