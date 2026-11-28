The explosives were being prepared for for mining and rock blasting
An accidental explosion on Saturday near a school in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province killed at least seven people and injured nearly 100 others, a provincial official told AFP.
The blast, caused unintentionally, occurred in a house near Shagai Middle School in the provincial capital Asadabad as explosives were being prepared for for mining and rock blasting, Sami-ul-Haq Haq Bayan, head of Kunar's department of information and culture, said.
Citing medical officials, he said seven bodies had been received at a provincial hospital and 97 people had been injured.
The Kunar official warned the casualty toll could increase and the exact circumstances of the explosion were not immediately clear.
In August, a hand grenade attack at a school complex in the Afghan capital of Kabul wounded more than 40 children aged between 9 and 14.
Afghan media had said at the time that around 50 children were hurt in the blast, which occurred in a part of Kabul populated mainly by the Hazara ethnic minority, which makes up around 9 per cent of the Afghan population and has long suffered attacks and persecution.
The UN humanitarian office had noted at that time that schooling in Afghanistan faces many challenges, with girls denied access to education beyond the sixth grade. In addition, around two-thirds of the 900,000 children who returned to Afghanistan, mostly from neighbouring Pakistan — some 600,000 youngsters — remain out of school.
The UN and its humanitarian partners are supporting children’s education, but UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said their efforts have been limited by continued underfunding.