At least 5 dead in Afghanistan quake: national authorities

Afghan authorities give initial death toll after back-to-back earthquakes hit country
Five people were killed in a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit northern Afghanistan overnight, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday.
NDMA spokesman Mohammadullah Hamad said that 143 people had also been injured in Samangan province, near the quake's epicentre, but many had returned home after receiving treatment.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox