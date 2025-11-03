GOLD/FOREX
At least 5 dead in Afghanistan quake: national authorities

Afghan authorities give initial death toll after back-to-back earthquakes hit country

An Afghan girl stands near a house that was damaged by an earthquake in the Spera District of the southwestern part of Khost Province, Afghanistan. File photo taken on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
AP

Five people were killed in a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit northern Afghanistan overnight, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday.

NDMA spokesman Mohammadullah Hamad said that 143 people had also been injured in Samangan province, near the quake's epicentre, but many had returned home after receiving treatment.

