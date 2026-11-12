"So we've got to evolve in the direction in which the game is evolving."

He believes the Abu Dhabi Sports Council's involvement gives the tournament room to grow.

"I think it's got the potential to spread its wings and go become global even."

Kataria sees the UAE's business environment as another advantage.

"I see [the UAE] as a growth capital of the world," he said.

He pointed to the country's growing entrepreneurial community, international investments and diverse population as reasons why a cricket franchise could have lasting value.

For the two men, Yas Lions is as much a business proposition as a sporting passion.

No room for big egos

Uthappa's approach to assembling the Yas Lions squad is interesting. He isn't simply chasing star power or impressive cricketing statistics.

"We were very clear that the underlying requirement to be a part of our group was that they have to be a good human being at the very base of it," he said.

"When I say that from a cricketing perspective, it means people who are willing to put the team ahead of themselves."

It's a quality that can be difficult to find in professional sport, where personal milestones and individual contracts often carry enormous weight.

"The thing about sport is it reveals first principles of any human being," Uthappa said.

"When you play a sport under pressure, you go back to who you are, not what you train yourself to show or be."

He believes players should be ambitious without losing sight of the bigger picture.

"I think it's important to be self-centred, but to marry being self-centred whilst having the team's interests at the forefront."

The squad features international players Jason Holder, Dasun Shanaka and Akeal Hosein, with Holder chosen for his ability to bring people together.

"Jason is someone who leads through inspiration and leads through doing stuff himself and leads through working well with people together," Uthappa said.

"He has the ability as a leader to bring people together."

Uthappa says they managed to sign almost everyone they had targeted.

"We got about 99 per cent of the people that we wanted. Probably just one or two per cent missed out."

And while T10 demands aggressive cricket from the first ball, his advice to the squad is surprisingly uncomplicated.

"Just go out there and have fun, express yourself, and think of this as very, very serious gully cricket."

"So it's still a lot of fun, but there's a lot at stake."

A team culture that isn't toxic

If there's one thing Uthappa and Kataria agree on, it's that talent alone cannot build a successful organisation.

"You need leaders who stand true to those values. And you need to have open lines of communication. You need to be able to agree to disagree with each other and still coexist," said Uthappa.

Having played for different franchises, he has experienced how dramatically team cultures can vary.

"As a cricketer, you go from franchise to franchise, and each franchise is not run by the same teams," he said.

"You have to find yourself and find yourself within each franchise."

Kataria's view is shaped by his experience building businesses.

"A person can leave the organisation because of the pay rise or any other issue. He might come back. But if he leaves the organisation because of the culture, he will never come back to you."

It's a philosophy they intend to bring to Yas Lions, where Uthappa wants players to feel they belong rather than simply turn up for a tournament and collect their paycheques.

"Over the next five years, can I build a culture that's one that people really enjoy and they would say, 'I want to go back to Yas Lions'?"

Winning, he believes, should follow from getting the basics right.

"It's an opportunity to build something good over a period of time. And I think when you build something good, the byproduct of that is winning and results being produced."

"You can't guarantee anything. But what you can guarantee is to give yourself the best chance to be successful."

Three players on their wish list

Naturally, the two new franchise owners have a few dream signings in mind.

"I would love to have Sunil Narine and Jos Buttler in my squad at some point," said Uthappa.