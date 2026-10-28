Sachin's timing, Sooryavanshi's rise, and Lee's bowling insights
Dubai: Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has embraced a new chapter in the UAE, describing the country as a growing hub for cricket and international sport after relocating his family from Australia, while continuing to explore opportunities to mentor young players.
The interview took place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, where Lee spoke to Gulf News about his life in the UAE, his future in cricket, his role with the UAE Lottery and his views on the game's emerging talent.
Lee, who has been visiting the UAE for more than two decades, has witnessed a dramatic transformation in the country. The 49-year-old said his earlier visits were largely stopovers on the way to other destinations, but his perspective changed after he and his family decided to settle in the UAE around 15 to 16 months ago.
“I used to come to the UAE and I’ve been coming here now for 26, 27 years, but it was always a destination hopper — here three hours and go somewhere else,” Lee told Gulf News.
The former Australia international, who played 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is, said the UAE’s development into a sporting destination and its multicultural environment were among the reasons behind the family’s decision to move.
“This is the hub now. This is going to be the hub of cricket, it’s the hub of sport, the opportunities that you get ahead in life, the different demographic of people that are here,” he said.
“I’m a very proud Australian. That will never change. I love Australia. I love being Australian, but I’m over here and I’m really proud to say that my kids are flourishing in school, all the different cultures that they all get on, the safe environment.”
Lee, who has taken on the role of Chief Celebration Officer with UAE Lottery, is also enjoying a position that allows him to share memorable moments with people outside the cricket field.
The former fast bowler built a reputation for his energetic wicket celebrations during his playing career and said the new role was a natural extension of his personality.
“It’s a great title because I think I’ve been fortunate to take a few wickets to try and celebrate that. I don’t take myself too seriously, but a celebration is a big part of who I am, whether I’m celebrating wickets on the field,” he said.
“Post-career, now I’m so thrilled and very fortunate to be with the UAE Lottery, and the fact that I can celebrate the wins when people have a significant win, which is exciting and great. I can come and share the good news with those people, and that to me is a great position to be in.”
Lee on how he would bowl to Sooryavanshi
Lee’s competitive instincts remain intact, particularly when discussing the challenge of bowling to some of the world’s most talented batters.
Asked how he would approach facing India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whom he has praised, Lee said a bowler must avoid being distracted by reputation and focus on identifying weaknesses.
The Australian quick built his career taking on some of the greatest batters in the game, including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Jacques Kallis. He believes the same principles would apply against a young player attracting increasing attention.
“You have to take emotion out of the game. I have played against the world’s best, whether it’s Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis,” Lee said.
“They were, if you look on paper, the best players ever to play the game, but from my point of view, if I’m up against these guys, I can’t look at their stats. I can’t look at their names. You just look at their technique.
“Every batsman has got a way to get them out, as every bowler has definitely got a flaw. No one is perfect, so you’ve got to make sure that you give yourself enough opportunity to take that wicket.”
Lee’s approach was built around studying a batter rather than being intimidated by the name at the other end.
Sachin Tendulkar’s remarkable timing
Few batters tested Lee’s skills quite like Tendulkar, whom the former Australia pacer has described as the best batter he ever saw.
Lee explained that Tendulkar’s timing, exceptional eyesight and ability to read the ball early made him particularly difficult to contain, even for a bowler capable of delivering at around 160kph.
“What made Sachin so good is his timing. He is a wonderful timer of the ball,” Lee said.
“When you think about a cricket pitch that’s 20 metres away, 22 yards, and you’ve got a bowler who can bowl 160kph, you’ve got about 3.4 seconds.”
Lee’s role was to hurry batters with his pace, but Tendulkar often appeared to have more time than anyone else at the crease.
“My role as a bowler was to try to rush the batting. With Sachin, it almost felt like he was batting where the stumps are, so he was batting a metre behind the popping crease. He wasn’t, but that’s what it felt like because he had this amazing ability to construct his innings, but to pick up the ball so quickly,” he said.
“If he’s facing me down the other end, I feel like he wasn’t rushed, was relaxed, and if he’s not rushed, then that makes my job harder. He had fantastic eyes. I think all the training he did as a kid as well.”
Sydney Sixers remain close to his heart
Away from his international career, Lee remains deeply attached to the Sydney Sixers, the franchise he represented in Australia’s Big Bash League.
With Cricket Australia approving a move towards private investment in the competition, former players and potential investors have been linked to opportunities around franchise ownership. Lee, however, made it clear that his loyalty remains with the Sixers.
“Very patriotic when it comes to teams, and, you know, I played for one franchise in Australia, which is the Sydney Sixers, the boys in magenta, not pink, and that was a great part of my life to be on that road to success. We won a few tournaments,” he said.
Lee also hinted at a possible return to the franchise in some capacity during the current season, although he did not confirm a formal role or investment.
“There’s some work behind the scenes where I might be able to pop in this year and check for the Sydney Sixers and help them out if they need it in any shape or form. So, yeah, I’ll definitely work at Sydney Sixers,” he said.
He was equally clear about where his allegiances would not lie, ruling out crossing over to the rival Sydney Thunder.
For Lee, the UAE offers an opportunity to remain connected to cricket while enjoying a new life with his family. Whether through his ambassadorial role, supporting the Sydney Sixers or helping young players develop, the former Australia fast bowler appears keen to keep celebrating the game long after his international retirement.