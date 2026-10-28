The interview took place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, where Lee spoke to Gulf News about his life in the UAE, his future in cricket, his role with the UAE Lottery and his views on the game's emerging talent.

Dubai: Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has embraced a new chapter in the UAE, describing the country as a growing hub for cricket and international sport after relocating his family from Australia, while continuing to explore opportunities to mentor young players.

For Lee, the UAE offers an opportunity to remain connected to cricket while enjoying a new life with his family. Whether through his ambassadorial role, supporting the Sydney Sixers or helping young players develop, the former Australia fast bowler appears keen to keep celebrating the game long after his international retirement.

“There’s some work behind the scenes where I might be able to pop in this year and check for the Sydney Sixers and help them out if they need it in any shape or form. So, yeah, I’ll definitely work at Sydney Sixers,” he said.

“Very patriotic when it comes to teams, and, you know, I played for one franchise in Australia, which is the Sydney Sixers, the boys in magenta, not pink, and that was a great part of my life to be on that road to success. We won a few tournaments,” he said.

With Cricket Australia approving a move towards private investment in the competition, former players and potential investors have been linked to opportunities around franchise ownership. Lee, however, made it clear that his loyalty remains with the Sixers.

“If he’s facing me down the other end, I feel like he wasn’t rushed, was relaxed, and if he’s not rushed, then that makes my job harder. He had fantastic eyes. I think all the training he did as a kid as well.”

“My role as a bowler was to try to rush the batting. With Sachin, it almost felt like he was batting where the stumps are, so he was batting a metre behind the popping crease. He wasn’t, but that’s what it felt like because he had this amazing ability to construct his innings, but to pick up the ball so quickly,” he said.

“Every batsman has got a way to get them out, as every bowler has definitely got a flaw. No one is perfect, so you’ve got to make sure that you give yourself enough opportunity to take that wicket.”

“They were, if you look on paper, the best players ever to play the game, but from my point of view, if I’m up against these guys, I can’t look at their stats. I can’t look at their names. You just look at their technique.

“Post-career, now I’m so thrilled and very fortunate to be with the UAE Lottery, and the fact that I can celebrate the wins when people have a significant win, which is exciting and great. I can come and share the good news with those people, and that to me is a great position to be in.”

“It’s a great title because I think I’ve been fortunate to take a few wickets to try and celebrate that. I don’t take myself too seriously, but a celebration is a big part of who I am, whether I’m celebrating wickets on the field,” he said.

Lee, who has taken on the role of Chief Celebration Officer with UAE Lottery, is also enjoying a position that allows him to share memorable moments with people outside the cricket field.

“I’m a very proud Australian. That will never change. I love Australia. I love being Australian, but I’m over here and I’m really proud to say that my kids are flourishing in school, all the different cultures that they all get on, the safe environment.”

“This is the hub now. This is going to be the hub of cricket, it’s the hub of sport, the opportunities that you get ahead in life, the different demographic of people that are here,” he said.

The former Australia international, who played 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is, said the UAE’s development into a sporting destination and its multicultural environment were among the reasons behind the family’s decision to move.

“I used to come to the UAE and I’ve been coming here now for 26, 27 years, but it was always a destination hopper — here three hours and go somewhere else,” Lee told Gulf News.

Lee, who has been visiting the UAE for more than two decades, has witnessed a dramatic transformation in the country. The 49-year-old said his earlier visits were largely stopovers on the way to other destinations, but his perspective changed after he and his family decided to settle in the UAE around 15 to 16 months ago.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.