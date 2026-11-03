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Sachin Tendulkar rules out giving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a major role

Tendulkar advises patience for Sooryavanshi's leadership journey in red-ball cricket

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Sachin Tendulkar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Sachin Tendulkar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
via AFP

Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar believes it is too early for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to take on greater leadership responsibilities in red-ball cricket, despite the teenager having already gained experience as a vice-captain.

Sooryavanshi has previously served as vice-captain of Bihar in Duleep Trophy as well as Ranji Trophy, giving him an early taste of leadership in domestic cricket. However, Tendulkar feels the youngster should focus on gaining more experience in the longer format before taking on additional responsibilities.

During a Q&A session on the India Cricket subreddit, Tendulkar was asked about Sooryavanshi being handed captaincy responsibilities at just 15.

“I feel it’s too early for him to become a vice-captain in the Duleep Trophy. We have to let him play more matches with the red ball and take one step at a time!” Tendulkar responded.

There has been criticism around the Indian coaching staff for not giving the teenager many opportunities during recent series against New Zealand. Sanju Samson has been the preferred opener above Sooryavanshi.

Interestingly, Tendulkar also made his international debut at a remarkably young age. He was just 16 when he made his Test debut against Pakistan in November 1989 and went on to become one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the game.

His own early introduction to international cricket adds an interesting dimension to his advice. Rather than rushing Sooryavanshi into leadership roles, Tendulkar wants the 15-year-old to build his experience with the red ball and develop one step at a time similar to his own career.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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