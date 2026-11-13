Cricket icon Tendulkar backs waste management firm Recykal as strategic investor
Dubai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has ventured into India's growing sustainability sector, joining Hyderabad-based waste management and recycling technology company Recykal as a strategic investor.
The investment extends Recykal's $23 million (approximately Dh84.5 million) bridge funding round, which closed in June 2026. The company has not disclosed how much Tendulkar invested or the valuation at which the deal was made.
The association aims to encourage responsible waste disposal, recycling and waste segregation across India. Tendulkar will help promote the idea of making environmentally responsible habits part of everyday life.
Speaking about his decision, Tendulkar said the company's use of technology to address everyday waste management challenges appealed to him. He also expressed hope that the partnership would encourage more people to make responsible choices.
Founded in 2015, Recykal operates digital platforms connecting businesses, brands, waste collectors and recyclers. Its services include a marketplace for recyclable materials, Deposit Return Systems, and artificial intelligence-powered hardware such as reverse vending machines that collect used packaging.
According to the company, it has channelled more than three million metric tonnes of waste and works with over 650 brands, including Hindustan Unilever, Samsung and BMW, alongside more than 5,000 aggregators and recyclers.
Born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, Tendulkar made his international debut against Pakistan in November 1989, aged just 16. Over the next 24 years, he established himself as one of cricket's greatest batsmen.
He remains the only cricketer to have scored 100 international centuries, finishing his career with 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs. He was also part of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning team.
Tendulkar retired from international cricket in November 2013 after playing his 200th Test match. In 2014, he became the first sportsperson to receive India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.
Since retiring, he has remained involved in cricket, business and charitable initiatives. His latest investment adds recycling technology and environmental awareness to his growing list of interests.