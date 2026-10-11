Abu Dhabi T10 is growing as CEO Matt Boucher expects records to fall

Abu Dhabi T10 focuses on enhancing cricket quality and digital partnerships
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi T10 is preparing for a new chapter as it looks to strengthen its position on the international cricket calendar, with greater fan engagement, stronger franchises and an improved viewing experience among its priorities.
The 2026 edition of the tournament will take place from November 7 to 20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The competition is entering a new phase under the management of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, which has assumed majority ownership and commercial control of the league.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi T10, discusses his plans for the upcoming season, addresses criticism of the shortest format of cricket and explains why Abu Dhabi will remain central to the tournament’s long-term ambitions.
Q: Each season, Abu Dhabi T10 continues to grow. What goals or plans do you have for the upcoming season to make it even bigger?
Our focus this season is on strengthening the tournament across every area — the quality of cricket, stronger franchises, greater global reach and a better fan experience. With six franchises, an exciting mix of international and UAE players, and new broadcast and digital partnerships, we believe we have a strong platform to take Abu Dhabi T10 to the next level.
Q: Some people criticise the shorter format. Abu Dhabi T10 is perhaps one of the most successful short-format leagues in the world. What message would you like to send to them to defend the league?
Every format has its place in cricket, and T10 is not trying to replace any of them. It offers something different — fast, entertaining and highly competitive cricket that can attract new and younger audiences while still showcasing world-class skills. The quality of players choosing to compete in Abu Dhabi T10 speaks for the format itself.
Q: The cricket in the league is undoubtedly of a high standard. However, the stadiums have frequently remained empty over the past few seasons. What steps have you taken to make the league more engaging for fans this season?
Fan engagement is one of our major priorities this season. We want to create an experience that goes beyond the cricket itself, strengthen the identities of the six franchises and give supporters more reasons to connect with their teams. Our aim is to make Abu Dhabi T10 an engaging sporting and entertainment experience, both inside the stadium and across our digital platforms.
Q: Abu Dhabi T10 is known for its remarkable targets and huge scores in just 10 overs. What is your prediction for the highest score that could be made in the tournament?
That is the beauty of T10 — you never quite know where the limit is. With the batting firepower across these six squads, I certainly wouldn’t rule out seeing some records broken this season. I will leave the exact number to the players!
Q: It is called Abu Dhabi T10, but are there plans to expand beyond the capital and host matches in Dubai and Sharjah, or even internationally?
Abu Dhabi is our home and an integral part of the identity of the tournament. Our immediate focus is on strengthening Abu Dhabi T10 here and helping establish Abu Dhabi further as a global destination for cricket and international sport.
We will always look at opportunities for the future, but right now our priority is building something strong and sustainable from our home in Abu Dhabi.
Q: The tournament runs for a little over two weeks. Do you intend to extend its duration or perhaps hold it twice a year?
The compact nature of the tournament is part of what makes T10 distinctive and exciting. At this stage, our priority is not simply to make it longer or add another edition, but to keep improving the quality and value of the tournament we have.
As the league grows, we will naturally assess what makes sense for its long-term development.