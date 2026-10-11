Abu Dhabi T10 is growing as CEO Matt Boucher expects records to fall

The compact nature of the tournament is part of what makes T10 distinctive and exciting. At this stage, our priority is not simply to make it longer or add another edition, but to keep improving the quality and value of the tournament we have.

We will always look at opportunities for the future, but right now our priority is building something strong and sustainable from our home in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi is our home and an integral part of the identity of the tournament. Our immediate focus is on strengthening Abu Dhabi T10 here and helping establish Abu Dhabi further as a global destination for cricket and international sport.

That is the beauty of T10 — you never quite know where the limit is. With the batting firepower across these six squads, I certainly wouldn’t rule out seeing some records broken this season. I will leave the exact number to the players!

Q: Abu Dhabi T10 is known for its remarkable targets and huge scores in just 10 overs. What is your prediction for the highest score that could be made in the tournament?

Fan engagement is one of our major priorities this season. We want to create an experience that goes beyond the cricket itself, strengthen the identities of the six franchises and give supporters more reasons to connect with their teams. Our aim is to make Abu Dhabi T10 an engaging sporting and entertainment experience, both inside the stadium and across our digital platforms.

Q: The cricket in the league is undoubtedly of a high standard. However, the stadiums have frequently remained empty over the past few seasons. What steps have you taken to make the league more engaging for fans this season?

Every format has its place in cricket, and T10 is not trying to replace any of them. It offers something different — fast, entertaining and highly competitive cricket that can attract new and younger audiences while still showcasing world-class skills. The quality of players choosing to compete in Abu Dhabi T10 speaks for the format itself.

Q: Some people criticise the shorter format. Abu Dhabi T10 is perhaps one of the most successful short-format leagues in the world. What message would you like to send to them to defend the league?

Our focus this season is on strengthening the tournament across every area — the quality of cricket, stronger franchises, greater global reach and a better fan experience. With six franchises, an exciting mix of international and UAE players, and new broadcast and digital partnerships, we believe we have a strong platform to take Abu Dhabi T10 to the next level.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi T10, discusses his plans for the upcoming season, addresses criticism of the shortest format of cricket and explains why Abu Dhabi will remain central to the tournament’s long-term ambitions.

The 2026 edition of the tournament will take place from November 7 to 20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The competition is entering a new phase under the management of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, which has assumed majority ownership and commercial control of the league.

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi T10 is preparing for a new chapter as it looks to strengthen its position on the international cricket calendar, with greater fan engagement, stronger franchises and an improved viewing experience among its priorities.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.