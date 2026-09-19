Teen prodigy from Goa scripts historic rise with UAE national cricket team
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates has grown immensely in cricket in recent years. While the authorities deserve praise for their investment into the sport, players who represent the nation on the pitch also deserve recognition.
One such cricketer is Aayan Afzal Khan, an Indian-born cricketer who plays for the UAE cricket team. Just 20 years of age, Aayan was born in Margao, Goa, before his family moved to the Emirates.
“I grew up in the UAE, and it became home for me. It also gave me the opportunity to pursue my cricket career while continuing my education,” Aayan said to Gulf News.
For him, the move from India to the UAE was not initially about cricket. Aayan's family was looking for better opportunities and a more stable future, and the Emirates eventually became the place where he grew up, studied and began building his cricket career.
That journey has also shaped his identity. Aayan considers himself proudly Goan because of his roots and upbringing.
At the same time, he has developed a deep connection with the UAE, the country where he spent his formative years and eventually earned the opportunity to represent at international level.
“I proudly consider myself Goan by my roots and upbringing, but the UAE is home for me,” he said. “I grew up here and have had the privilege of representing the UAE in cricket, so I feel a strong connection to both.”
His ambitions, however, extend well beyond simply playing international cricket. Aayan wants to represent the UAE at the highest level, win major tournaments and establish himself in some of the biggest cricket leagues around the world.
“I want to keep improving as a player, play in the biggest leagues around the world, and leave a legacy that inspires the next generation of cricketers,” Aayan said.
There is also a clear Indian influence on his cricketing journey. Growing up in India, Aayan looked up to all-rounder Hardik Pandya. It was not only Pandya’s ability with both bat and ball that caught his attention, but also his confidence and approach to difficult situations.
“What I admire most about Hardik Pandya is his confidence, fighting spirit, and versatility as an all-rounder,” Aayan said. “He can change the game with both bat and ball, and I really like the way he handles pressure and backs himself.”
Like many young cricketers who grow up watching the Indian Premier League (IPL), Aayan also has a franchise he would love to represent. His choice is Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a team he hopes could one day become part of his professional journey.
Still only 20 years old, Aayan has plenty of time to fulfil his dream. But while India and the IPL have influenced his ambitions, his international allegiance is firmly with the UAE.
As a child growing up in India, he did dream of representing the Men in Blue. However, that ambition changed as his life in the UAE developed and he began representing the country that had become home.
“Growing up in India, of course, playing for India was something I dreamed about as a kid,” he said. “But as I grew up in the UAE and started representing the country, my dream became to give my best for the UAE.”
His international career has already given him moments that will remain significant. One of them came when he won the Player of the Match award against New Zealand. For Aayan, though, the achievement was more than an individual award.
“Representing the UAE at the international level itself is a huge honour, and sharing those moments with my teammates makes them even more special,” he said.
Another defining moment came when he played his first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the UAE. Aayan made history by becoming the youngest player at a Men’s T20 World Cup at age 16, turning what was already a major career milestone into a moment he and his family will remember for years.
“It was honestly a dream come true and a very proud moment for me and my family,” he said. “To be the youngest player at a Men’s T20 World Cup was something I never imagined at such a young age.”
The occasion also brought pressure. Aayan knew he was not simply playing for himself but representing the UAE on one of the biggest stages in international cricket.
“I felt a lot of excitement, but also a big responsibility because I knew I was representing the UAE on the biggest stage,” he added.
His journey has not been without difficult periods. Aayan acknowledged that by saying, “One of the toughest phases was probably when things weren’t going my way on the field and I had to deal with setbacks and uncertainty about my place in the team.”
Rather than allowing those setbacks to define his career, Aayan believes they helped him develop both mentally and professionally. The difficult periods taught him patience, encouraged him to keep working and helped him trust the process.
“Looking back, I’m actually grateful for those challenges because they helped shape me into the player I am today,” he said.
Now, his focus is on helping the UAE compete for major honours. While the Emirati country recently failed to defend the ACC Men’s Premier Cup against Nepal, the team’s ambitions remain the same.
Aayan believes the squad’s strength comes from its collective approach rather than reliance on individual players. “We have a good mix of experienced players and young talent, and we’re not dependent on one or two individuals,” he said.
“We play as a team, stay positive under pressure and fight until the last ball.”
For a cricketer who began life in Goa, grew up in the UAE and once dreamed of representing India, the journey has taken Aayan to a very different destination.
“Our goal is simple — to go out there, compete strongly and bring the trophy home for the UAE,” Aayan said.
Today, he proudly wears the UAE jersey and has his sights set on achieving more with the country he now calls home.