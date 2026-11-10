Yas Lions set the pace with the Abu Dhabi T10 League's strongest sponsorship portfolio among debut teams

Sachin Tharani, Co-owner of the Yas Lions, said, “Abu Dhabi has given Yas Lions a home, and we do not take that trust lightly. I have seen what sports can do for a person. It teaches discipline, gives people confidence and brings communities together in ways few things can. I see the Yas Lions as our chance to pass that on. I intend to help build a franchise that people can believe in, not only because of the cricket but also because of the way it shows up for its fans and community. We want people in this city to see Yas Lions as their team, a place where talent is respected and where everyone feels a sense of belonging. That is the standard we intend to hold ourselves to every season.”