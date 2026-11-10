Yas Lions set the pace with the Abu Dhabi T10 League's strongest sponsorship portfolio among debut teams

Yas Lions offers brands platform to leverage close to 180 million in TV and OTT reach
Yas Lions has strengthened its commercial portfolio through strategic partnerships with key brands across multiple sectors ahead of its first season in the highly anticipated Abu Dhabi T10 League. Having secured support from leading names in financial markets , technology, real estate, technology venture builder and activewear, , the franchise has further strengthened its position as one of the tournament’s most closely watched new teams.
The partnerships arrive at a defining moment for the franchise. Yas Lions will make its debut in the famed Abu Dhabi T10 league at Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 7, competing in a tournament expected to reach almost 180 million viewers worldwide, generating $512 million in media value and 687 million in social impressions. The commercial group gives the team immediate visibility across the UAE and international markets, while supporting its plans to build a competitive squad, grow its fan base and establish a lasting presence in the sport.
Yas Lions will field an 18-player squad featuring some of the biggest names from the seven international cricket boards. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder leads the team as its Icon Player. He will be supported by proven short-format stars, including left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, England’s David Willey, Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka, and wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous.
BitDelta Pro an online trading platform, has joined as title sponsor and will hold the franchise’s most prominent branding on the match kit and dugout. D24 Fintech, a financial technology and trading infrastructure provider connecting traditional and digital financial markets, has come on board as an associate sponsor. This is further supported by Union Square House, a real estate brokerage firm, and real estate development company Mantra as associate sponsors, alongside activewear brand Spofit365 as the official Kitting Partner.
Jeetu Kataria, Entrepreneur, Investor and Co-owner of the Yas Lions, said, “For me, Yas Lions brings together a lifelong passion for cricket and a long-term belief in the UAE. We are not simply building a team for one tournament. Our ambition is to build a competitive franchise and a lasting sporting brand from Abu Dhabi, with a strong connection to its fans and a clear vision for the future.The support of our partners is an important part of that journey. These partnerships reflect a shared belief in what Yas Lions can become, and we look forward to building meaningful, long-term value together.”
Sachin Tharani, Co-owner of the Yas Lions, said, “Abu Dhabi has given Yas Lions a home, and we do not take that trust lightly. I have seen what sports can do for a person. It teaches discipline, gives people confidence and brings communities together in ways few things can. I see the Yas Lions as our chance to pass that on. I intend to help build a franchise that people can believe in, not only because of the cricket but also because of the way it shows up for its fans and community. We want people in this city to see Yas Lions as their team, a place where talent is respected and where everyone feels a sense of belonging. That is the standard we intend to hold ourselves to every season.”
Robin Uthappa, Team Director and Batting Coach of the Yas Lions, said, “T10 leaves no room for hesitation. With 60 balls in an innings, every decision carries weight, and every player must be ready to influence the game. We have assembled a group that combines leadership, skill and hunger. Jason Holder brings calm authority, while Akeal Hosein, David Willey, Dasun Shanaka and Andries Gous give us proven ability in decisive moments. The squad has prepared with intent, and we are ready to make a strong start in the tournament.”
The 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 begins on November 7 and concludes with the final on November 20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Fixtures, ticketing details and broadcast information are available at abudhabit10.com