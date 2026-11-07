Rare tumour stretched 36cm across abdomen, displacing several vital organs
Abu Dhabi: Surgeons in Abu Dhabi have removed a rare cancerous tumour weighing 4.4 kilograms and measuring 36 centimetres from a 49-year-old patient during a six-hour operation that involved the removal of his right kidney and several surrounding tissues.
The surgery, carried out by a multidisciplinary team at NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City, was particularly challenging because of the tumour's extraordinary size and its proximity to major blood vessels and vital organs.
Doctors removed the entire tumour, along with the patient's right kidney, adrenal gland, part of the diaphragm and right 12th rib, to ensure that the affected cancerous tissue was removed with appropriate surgical margins.
Despite the complexity of the procedure and the risk of severe bleeding, the team completed the operation with minimal blood loss and without requiring a blood transfusion.
According to the medical team, the rare form of cancer affects approximately one person in every two million each year.
Although tumours of this type typically develop in the chest, the growth had extended into the patient's abdominal cavity, an exceptionally unusual presentation, with only a handful of similar cases documented worldwide over the past three decades.
Measuring 36 by 17 centimetres, the mass stretched from the diaphragm to the pelvis and occupied most of the right side of the abdomen.
Its size had pushed several vital organs, including the liver, stomach, intestines and kidney, away from their normal positions.
During the operation, surgeons carefully separated the tumour from surrounding organs and blood vessels, navigating the risk of serious complications because of its proximity to major abdominal structures.
Although blood supplies had been prepared in case of an emergency, the team managed to remove the tumour without requiring a transfusion.
Dr Hassan Elberm, Consultant General and Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgeon, said the principal challenge was the tumour's size, its extensive growth within the abdominal cavity and its proximity to vital organs and major blood vessels.
He explained that the surgical team had developed a comprehensive plan involving specialists from several disciplines to anticipate and manage potential complications throughout the procedure.