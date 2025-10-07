First in UAE: Surgeons implant pump to target cancer in breakthrough procedure

Prof Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of BCI, noted that the introduction of HAIP marks a turning point in advancing treatment for liver cancer resulting from metastatic colorectal tumours.

“We are proud to offer this advanced option for the first time in the UAE and the Gulf, supported by world-class medical expertise. Our hope is that many patients across the region will benefit, achieving improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life. This achievement also ensures that patients receive state-of-the-art cancer care close to home, reducing the need to travel abroad for such advanced treatments. It contributes to the UAE’s position as a regional leader in cancer care and medical tourism.”

Currently, HAIP is available in only a few specialised centres worldwide due to the specialised expertise required to perform the procedure.