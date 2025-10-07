First in UAE: Surgeons implant pump to target cancer in breakthrough procedure

Complex HAIP technique cures inoperable liver tumour at Burjeel, Abu Dhabi
In a milestone for oncology care in the region, Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) has successfully performed the country’s first surgery to implant a Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump (HAIP). The five-hour-long complex procedure was carried out on a male patient in his 60s diagnosed with colorectal cancer that had spread to the liver.
The HAIP technique, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), delivers chemotherapy directly to the liver, ensuring maximum drug concentration at the tumour site while reducing systemic side effects. This targeted approach is considered one of the most advanced procedures in surgical oncology worldwide.
Comprehensive assessments at BCI revealed that the patient’s liver tumours were unsuitable for conventional surgical removal due to their size and location. The multidisciplinary team designed a treatment plan combining surgical removal of the primary colon tumour with the implantation of the HAIP device.
The surgery was completed successfully without complications. The patient was transferred to the recovery unit in stable condition and is currently receiving post-operative care.
The HAIP is a small device implanted under the abdominal skin. It continuously delivers highly concentrated chemotherapy into the hepatic artery, the liver’s main blood supply. Since liver tumours draw most of their blood from this artery, the method allows higher doses of chemotherapy to reach tumours while minimising side effects compared to standard intravenous therapy.
Dr Mohammad Adileh, Consultant Oncological Surgeon and Head of General and Oncological Surgery at Burjeel Medical City, said: “The HAIP technique helps shrink tumours that are otherwise inoperable and increases the possibility of converting them into surgically removable tumours.
“This improves patients’ chances of receiving curative surgical treatment and achieving longer survival rates. The success of this operation represents a major breakthrough in the treatment of liver tumours resulting from metastatic colorectal cancer.”
Prof Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of BCI, noted that the introduction of HAIP marks a turning point in advancing treatment for liver cancer resulting from metastatic colorectal tumours.
“We are proud to offer this advanced option for the first time in the UAE and the Gulf, supported by world-class medical expertise. Our hope is that many patients across the region will benefit, achieving improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life. This achievement also ensures that patients receive state-of-the-art cancer care close to home, reducing the need to travel abroad for such advanced treatments. It contributes to the UAE’s position as a regional leader in cancer care and medical tourism.”
Currently, HAIP is available in only a few specialised centres worldwide due to the specialised expertise required to perform the procedure.
