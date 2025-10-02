Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi trials pioneering digital surgery system

Pilot project sees hospital integrate Polyphonic into 3 operating rooms for one year
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson MedTech to pilot Polyphonic™, a new digital ecosystem designed to improve surgical performance, collaboration and training. The hospital will be the first in the Middle East to trial the technology, reinforcing its role as a regional leader in advanced care.
Developed by Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Polyphonic is a connected system for the operating room. It brings together case planning, telepresence, and secure recording, organisation and sharing of surgical video data. The platform allows real-time collaboration, remote guidance and performance analysis aimed at improving outcomes for patients while supporting surgical education.
As part of the pilot project, the hospital will integrate Polyphonic into three operating rooms for one year, with a focus on minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries.
Dr Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “Global collaborations are critical drivers of innovation in medicine. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we’ve consistently led the way in introducing advanced technologies to the region. This project with Polyphonic will allow our teams to analyse performance, foster collaboration and ultimately unlock safer and more connected surgeries.”
Dr John Rodriguez, Chief of the Digestive Disease Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, added: “We are excited to pilot the Polyphonic ecosystem to strengthen collaboration, coaching and learning. We will begin by using it for live case observations and expanding access for residents in training. While long-term results will take time, this is an important first step toward a more connected and data-driven surgical environment.”
The agreement builds on the hospital’s portfolio of recent projects. These include a partnership with Toshiba to introduce the region’s first heavy ion therapy centre for cancer treatment, and work with BioTwin on virtual human twin technology in breast cancer screening and prevention.
The Polyphonic pilot also coincides with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th anniversary year. In 2024, the Digestive Disease Institute alone performed more than 345 bariatric surgeries, and over 11,800 surgical and procedural cases in total, highlighting the hospital’s expertise and demand for complex care.
Recognised by the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s National Center for Health Research as the top health research hospital in the UAE, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its role in clinical research and innovation. In 2024, it closed 40 research studies, supported by industry collaborations, government grants and academic partnerships.
By piloting Polyphonic, the hospital is reinforcing its long-term commitment to advancing medicine in the UAE and the wider region. The initiative highlights how technology, research and patient-centred care can converge to create safer and more effective surgical solutions for the future.
