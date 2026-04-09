How doctors at Medcare remove massive colon tumour without open surgery

Dr. Abdelfaez added that the next step was to determine the safest, most effective treatment path. “The challenge was not only the size, but also the risks of perforation, delayed bleeding, and the patient’s pre-existing hypertension. After careful planning, we decided that an advanced Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD), a minimally invasive technique that removes large tumours from inside the colon without open surgery, performed under general anaesthesia with full physiological control, was the best organ-preserving option,” he further said.