Hugh Laurie claps back (politely) at House M.D. criticism over 'same story every episode': 'Not meant for you'

Well, you don't often expect the celebrity to reply (read never), but Laurie did. Laurie acknowledged the critique while saying that alternative episode structures had been explored during the show’s development, including versions where cases resolve too quickly or fail without resolution, both of which were not well received by audiences. "Thanks for your critique, Janet. We actually tried a couple of episodes where House (Hugh Laurie) (please put the brackets in the right place) gets it right first time, but they were only 6 minutes long. NBC weren't happy. Then we tried some, where House never gets it right and the patient dies. The audience wasn't happy. One could apply your trenchant analysis to other art forms: JS Bach wrote 30 Goldberg variations on the same chord structure; Frida Kahlo painted 50 portraits of herself; Henry Moore, what?? The point is, or was, variations on a theme; if all you see is hospital, medical blah blah, then it wasn't meant for you. Nonetheless, I look forward to your first novel!"