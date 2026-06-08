Hugh Laurie claps back (politely) at House M.D. criticism over 'same story every episode': 'Not meant for you'

The social media user criticised the series for being repetitive
Once upon a time, David Shore created FOX’s House, a medical drama starring Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House. a brilliant but deeply cynical diagnostician often compared to a modern-day Sherlock Holmes. Across eight seasons, House led a team of specialists through some of medicine’s most complex cases, routinely pushing ethical and professional boundaries along the way.
The series also gave us one of television’s most enduring running jokes: “It’s not lupus.” The line became shorthand for House’s frustration whenever colleagues hastily attributed symptoms to lupus, a notoriously complex and difficult-to-diagnose autoimmune disease, without doing the deeper diagnostic work.
House wasn't likeable at all: The show deliberately resisted softening its central character, instead presenting House as flawed, abrasive, and uncompromising throughout.
Recently, a social media user shared her reaction after starting Season 1, expressing frustration with what she perceived as a repetitive narrative structure: a patient with a mysterious illness, incorrect initial diagnoses, near-misses, and a final breakthrough solution that resolves the case. She wrote, "Late to the party, but I've started watching Season 1 of House. Same narrative every episode: Patient has mysterious illness; Hugh Laurie (House) gets diagnosis wrong; Patient nearly dies; Hugh Laurie gets diagnosis wrong again; Gets threatened with being fired; Patient nearly dies again; Hugh Laurie has last minute leftfield idea; Gets diagnosis right; Doesn't get fired; Eight seasons of this?"
Well, you don't often expect the celebrity to reply (read never), but Laurie did. Laurie acknowledged the critique while saying that alternative episode structures had been explored during the show’s development, including versions where cases resolve too quickly or fail without resolution, both of which were not well received by audiences. "Thanks for your critique, Janet. We actually tried a couple of episodes where House (Hugh Laurie) (please put the brackets in the right place) gets it right first time, but they were only 6 minutes long. NBC weren't happy. Then we tried some, where House never gets it right and the patient dies. The audience wasn't happy. One could apply your trenchant analysis to other art forms: JS Bach wrote 30 Goldberg variations on the same chord structure; Frida Kahlo painted 50 portraits of herself; Henry Moore, what?? The point is, or was, variations on a theme; if all you see is hospital, medical blah blah, then it wasn't meant for you. Nonetheless, I look forward to your first novel!"
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
Currently the comments, predictably have blown up on Twitter, with social media being divisive as ever, most taking Laurie's side, while a few ask, why he felt the need to defend a show that ended years ago. Some called it 'classless', while another wrote, "The series stopped 14 years ago. Is it really worth going to such an effort to put someone who thinks it might be a bit 'samey' in their place?It was a popular, long-running series and consensus is that you were great in it. Isn't that enough?"
Laurie answered, "I put no more effort into my message than you have into yours. It just happens to be closer to my heart."