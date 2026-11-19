Shafqat Amanat Ali opens up about battling blood cancer and returning to music
Dubai: Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, known for Bollywood hits including Mitwa and Tere Naina, has revealed that he battled multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and spent a difficult period away from performing while undergoing treatment.
The singer opened up about his diagnosis during a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday, November 17, where he announced an upcoming series of musical concerts.
Describing the experience, Ali said the illness had deeply affected him, his family, friends and fans. He also revealed that they had kept the diagnosis private from some people while concentrating on his treatment.
"I've had a bad episode. It was something that shook me, my family, friends and fans. We were hiding it from some of our friends, busy taking care of the problem I had. The problem I had was… it was multiple myeloma," he said, according to Dawn.
Ali said he was fortunate that the symptoms were identified in time. However, finding the appropriate medical support took several consultations with doctors.
He eventually received treatment after meeting Dr Salman Adil in Karachi.
The singer revealed that he spent around a year on bed rest, describing the experience as particularly challenging because performing was an important part of his life.
"Artists need to perform. We don't feel good when we don't work. I had no other choice," he said.
Ali also spoke about undergoing chemotherapy. After completing that phase of treatment, he returned to the stage with a performance in Lahore, despite finding it physically difficult.
The singer spoke ahead of a concert scheduled for November 28 at Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachi, organized by Kenneyz Group. Further performances are planned in Islamabad and Lahore.
Music director Ahsan Bari said the upcoming concerts would feature an ensemble of 16 musicians, including Gumby, Kamran Zafar Mannu and Keith Benjamin.
Ali belongs to the renowned Patiala Gharana musical family and became widely popular in India and Pakistan with songs such as Khamaj.
He gained a wider Bollywood audience with Mitwa, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Other popular tracks include Tere Naina, Bin Tere, Dildaara and Teri Jhuki Nazar.
His latest revelation has brought renewed attention to the singer's health journey and return to live performances.