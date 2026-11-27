Pakistan's first astronaut enjoys halal feast aboard China's space station
Dubai: Butter chicken, lamb korma, beef nihari and curried chickpeas have found their way into space, with China preparing a special menu of more than 100 halal food varieties for Pakistan's first astronaut, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, aboard its Tiangong space station.
The specially curated selection was prepared to accommodate Ali's food preferences, cultural background and dietary requirements during his historic mission.
China's state broadcaster CGTN shared details of the menu on social media, saying the space station was hosting a dinner for six astronauts with more than 100 halal food options for its Pakistani crew member.
The announcement quickly attracted attention online, with social media users welcoming the gesture and celebrating the arrival of familiar South Asian flavours in space.
One user described the menu as a heartwarming example of cultural hospitality, while another joked that Pakistani food had officially become 'out of this world'.
Ali arrived aboard China's Tiangong space station on November 25 after travelling on the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi. He became the first Pakistani to travel into orbit and the first foreign astronaut to visit China's space station.
The three-member crew joined three astronauts already aboard the orbital laboratory, bringing the station's crew to six.
Preparing meals for astronauts requires specialised planning, as food must be nutritious, easy to consume and suitable for microgravity conditions.
China's specially prepared menu reflects efforts to accommodate international crew members and their individual dietary needs.
Food has also become an interesting part of India's space missions. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla previously demonstrated how he prepared mango salad aboard the International Space Station.