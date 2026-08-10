Ahead of Dubai concert, Lucky Ali speaks of being prepared for his final journey
Indian singer Lucky Ali has left fans emotional after speaking about death during a recent concert, saying he has made peace with the fact that “one day” he will have to leave.
His comments have struck a chord with fans who have grown up listening to his music and associate his songs with cherished memories. With the singer set to return to Dubai for a much-awaited concert, his reflections on life and mortality have added an emotional dimension to the show.
Lucky Ali is set to perform in Dubai on August 16 as part of his live concert, where he will perform some of his best-known songs, including O Sanam, Safarnama and Ek Pal Ka Jeena.
Ahead of the Dubai concert, his candid comments about being prepared for his final journey have prompted an outpouring of affection from fans, many of whom recalled the role his music has played in their childhood and personal memories.
While interacting with the audience at the concert, Lucky Ali said he was not trying to prepare his fans for his death, but that he was personally prepared.
“I know, I love you all too. One day we all have to go. I am not preparing you for it, but I am prepared actually,” he said.
He then explained that he carries his Ihram, the simple white garment worn during Islamic pilgrimage that can also serve as a burial cloth, when he travels.
“Whenever I travel, I travel with my Ihram, which is my burial cloth; wherever I die, just let me go from there,” he said.
His comments prompted an emotional response from the audience, with fans recalling the singer’s music and the impact it has had on their lives.
Several fans shared emotional messages after seeing the video.
One fan said they had grown up listening to Lucky Ali and found it difficult to hear him speak about death.
Another praised the singer for carrying his faith with him and wished him a long and healthy life.
A music fan wrote about Lucky Ali’s influence on their childhood and musical journey, describing his voice as part of their memories and identity.
The fan also urged the singer to take care of himself, saying there was still “so much more music” and many more memories ahead.
The son of legendary actor Mehmood Ali, Lucky Ali established a distinct identity through independent music in the 1990s.
He became widely known for songs such as O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Safarnama, while also lending his voice to films including Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yuva, Anjaana Anjaani and Tamasha.
Before focusing on music, Lucky Ali also acted in films. He has previously spoken about how his father encouraged him to pursue acting, although he eventually decided that music was the career he wanted.
“I was a ‘Vela’, a total ‘Vela’ before that. Good for nothing. That’s what I was before I even became a musician. I couldn’t keep a job because I wasn’t cut out to have a job,” he said in a previous conversation with ANI.
He also recalled growing up on a farm and learning about animal husbandry and horse breeding, which he said did not offer many professional opportunities in India at the time.
Lucky Ali has previously spoken about distancing himself from Bollywood and pursuing music independently.
In an interview with Navbharat Times, cited by NDTV, Lucky Ali said he eventually wanted to sing in his own style, with O Sanam emerging from that search for creative freedom.
He has also spoken about working with filmmakers including Shyam Benegal and learning from actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Om Puri.
The singer has also commented on the growing use of artificial intelligence to recreate the voices of veteran singers.
He said AI could replicate an artist’s voice but could not reproduce the “soul” of the original performer.
“An artist will always remain an artist. AI will always remain soulless,” he said.
Few voices in Indian music evoke nostalgia quite like Lucky Ali's. Known for his soulful voice, poetic storytelling and timeless melodies, he's built a lasting following with songs including O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Safarnama.
His Dubai concert will feature popular hits and fan favourites, giving longtime listeners and a new generation of fans a chance to experience his music live.
When: August 16, 8pm
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets: From Dh125
With inputs from ANI