IU shared an emotional letter to her fans, apologising for the change in schedules
IU has pressed pause on a major new chapter with fans as ongoing health issues force her to rethink the rollout of her next album and cancel a planned concert.
On July 20, the singer took to Berriz to share a heartfelt letter explaining that her September concert at Goyang Stadium, along with her planned domestic tour, would no longer go ahead. IU said the decision was made after her chronic Patulous Eustachian tube dysfunction began worsening.
“My ear symptoms have always been erratic, fluctuating between good and bad, but recently, they have persisted day and night for days at a time, and I have repeatedly found it difficult to regain my form while singing,” she wrote.
The health setback also means fans will have to wait a little longer for IU’s upcoming sixth studio album. Although the record has already been completed, its release will be postponed by several months, as the original promotional plans were built around the concert and tour.
The update comes during a particularly personal period for the singer. Just a few weeks ago, Dispatch had reported, that IU and Lee Jong-suk have decided to walk separate paths after four years, but still remain good friends. According to the report, they were to busy to continue their relationship. Their close friends revealed that due to their 'busy schedules, their meetings have decreased and they decided to end their relationship'. Neither of the actors have addressed the breakup as yet.
Despite the difficult circumstances, IU reassured fans that she is still looking ahead. “I’m truly sorry, and I love you so much,” she wrote, promising a diverse new album and expressing her hope that she and her fans can begin 2027 together.