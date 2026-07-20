GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

IU cancels concert and delays sixth album as chronic ear condition worsens: 'Found it difficult to regain my form'

IU shared an emotional letter to her fans, apologising for the change in schedules

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
South Korean singer and actress Lee Ji-eun, known as IU.
South Korean singer and actress Lee Ji-eun, known as IU.
AFP-JUNG YEON-JE

IU has pressed pause on a major new chapter with fans as ongoing health issues force her to rethink the rollout of her next album and cancel a planned concert.

On July 20, the singer took to Berriz to share a heartfelt letter explaining that her September concert at Goyang Stadium, along with her planned domestic tour, would no longer go ahead. IU said the decision was made after her chronic Patulous Eustachian tube dysfunction began worsening.

“My ear symptoms have always been erratic, fluctuating between good and bad, but recently, they have persisted day and night for days at a time, and I have repeatedly found it difficult to regain my form while singing,” she wrote.

The health setback also means fans will have to wait a little longer for IU’s upcoming sixth studio album. Although the record has already been completed, its release will be postponed by several months, as the original promotional plans were built around the concert and tour.

The update comes during a particularly personal period for the singer. Just a few weeks ago, Dispatch had reported, that IU and Lee Jong-suk have decided to walk separate paths after four years, but still remain good friends. According to the report, they were to busy to continue their relationship. Their close friends revealed that due to their 'busy schedules, their meetings have decreased and they decided to end their relationship'. Neither of the actors have addressed the breakup as yet.

Despite the difficult circumstances, IU reassured fans that she is still looking ahead. “I’m truly sorry, and I love you so much,” she wrote, promising a diverse new album and expressing her hope that she and her fans can begin 2027 together.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Members of the South Korean boy band BTS perform during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.

BTS lit up the World Cup Final with Dynamite and more

2m read
S Janaki

PM Modi leads tributes to S Janaki

2m read
South Korea's head coach Hong Myung-bo, who has announced his resignation following the team's elimination in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

South Korea fans boo Coach Hong after World Cup exit

3m read
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, Russian President Vladimir Putin, from left, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk to attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Xi arrives in North Korea for talks with Kim Jong Un

4m read