The update comes during a particularly personal period for the singer. Just a few weeks ago, Dispatch had reported, that IU and Lee Jong-suk have decided to walk separate paths after four years, but still remain good friends. According to the report, they were to busy to continue their relationship. Their close friends revealed that due to their 'busy schedules, their meetings have decreased and they decided to end their relationship'. Neither of the actors have addressed the breakup as yet.