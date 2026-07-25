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Samsung and SK hynix seal $950 billion AI chip deals with Nvidia and US tech giants

Massive AI chip agreements boost Seoul’s economic outlook and infrastructure

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AFP
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Illustrative image.
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Seoul: South Korean memory chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix will supply US tech companies, including Nvidia, in agreements worth $950 billion, a presidential adviser said on Saturday.

The announcement was made as President Lee Jae Myung visited San Francisco for talks with the heads of major US technology companies, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Anthropic's Dario Amodei and Broadcom's Hock Tan.

The two South Korean chip giants and US tech companies agreed to "pursue cooperation" in the sector, presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom told reporters in San Francisco while accompanying Lee.

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South Korea is home to the world's leading memory chipmakers, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, whose advanced memory chips are essential to the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence industry and have fuelled optimism about the country's economic outlook.

The announcement includes SK hynix's planned five-year cooperation agreement to supply $750 billion worth of memory chips to companies including Nvidia, Kim said.

It also includes a $200 billion memorandum of understanding between Samsung Electronics and Broadcom covering the supply of advanced memory chips and foundry services for AI chip production over the next five years, he said.

South Korea has pledged to triple spending on AI this year, aiming to join the United States and China as one of the world's top powers in the sector.

SK hynix and Samsung Electronics are among the world's three leading advanced memory chipmakers, along with US-based Micron.

Such chips, called high-bandwidth memory (HBM), are used in AI processors alongside powerful silicon known as GPUs to generate chatbot responses or realistic images.

The AI boom has also fuelled worker demands over pay packages, with Samsung averting a major strike in May by agreeing a deal on bonuses with its largest union.

Samsung and Broadcom plan to "pursue a strategic collaboration for the supply of industry-leading memory solutions, including HBM, supporting Broadcom's next-generation AI accelerators", Samsung said in a statement.

SK hynix and Nvidia also aim to "accelerate large-scale AI infrastructure development", the South Korean firm said.

The two firms "will co-develop and optimize next-generation AI memory solutions, including HBM, to meet evolving infrastructure demands ranging from large language model training to physical AI", it said in a statement.

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