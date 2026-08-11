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Offbeat moments from around the world

Take a look at the unusual and fascinating side of life around the world

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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A food delivery worker wearing a mask is seen in Beijing.
A food delivery worker wearing a mask is seen in Beijing.
AFP
1/10
An artist decorates an idol of the elephant headed Hindu deity Ganesha at a workshop in Hyderabad on August 10, 2026 ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
AFP
2/10
Participants attend the Yauzafest SUP stand-up paddle boarding festival on the Yauza river in Moscow.
AFP
3/10
A woman poses for photos at the "Gangnam Style" sculpture by South Korean artist Hwang Man-seok, in the style of the horse-riding dance move from the music video of the K-pop song Gangnam Style by South Korean singer Psy, at the COEX Mall in Seoul.
AFP
4/10
A woman wearing a full-face mask uses a parasol to shield from the sun at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul.
AFP
5/10
A commuter walks past sugar candy sellers at a railway station in Mumbai.
AFP
6/10
Robot Xuanwuji, manufactured by Zhejiang University Robot Research Institute, playing the flute at the Hangzhou Robot school in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province.
AFP
7/10
View of a "Rana de las nacientes" (Isthmohyla nacientes), a newly discovered frog species, in San Jose, Costa Rica.
AFP
8/10
People pack into a wave pool at an ocean park as they seek relief from the heat in Shenyang, northeastern China's Liaoning province.
AFP
9/10
Dancers preform a Bapedi Dinaka dance performance at a family gathering for a lobola (bride price) ceremony in Polokwane.
AFP
10/10
A woman visits the 798 art district in Beijing.
AFP
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