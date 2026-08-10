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Water gun festival amid heatwave in Seoul

People in Seoul took part in a lively water gun festival as an ongoing heatwave pushed

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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People take part in a water balloon fight during a water gun festival amid an ongoing heatwave in Seoul.
People take part in a water balloon fight during a water gun festival amid an ongoing heatwave in Seoul.
AFP

Dubai: People in Seoul took part in a lively water gun festival as an ongoing heatwave pushed temperatures higher across the South Korean capital. Participants sprayed each other with water, turning the event into a refreshing escape from the intense summer heat. The festival brought together crowds seeking fun and relief, while authorities continued to urge residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

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