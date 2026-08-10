People in Seoul took part in a lively water gun festival as an ongoing heatwave pushed
Dubai: People in Seoul took part in a lively water gun festival as an ongoing heatwave pushed temperatures higher across the South Korean capital. Participants sprayed each other with water, turning the event into a refreshing escape from the intense summer heat. The festival brought together crowds seeking fun and relief, while authorities continued to urge residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.