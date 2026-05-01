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Strange and stunning: Offbeat photos of the week

A visual roundup of unusual scenes and candid moments from across the globe this week

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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A helmeted participant looks on as others cook lemang, a traditional glutinous rice dish stuffed into bamboo tubes and filled with coconut milk which are then placed over an open fire, during a mass cooking event in Blang Pidie, Indonesia's Aceh province.
A helmeted participant looks on as others cook lemang, a traditional glutinous rice dish stuffed into bamboo tubes and filled with coconut milk which are then placed over an open fire, during a mass cooking event in Blang Pidie, Indonesia's Aceh province.
AFP
1/10
A participant poses, caked in mud as they compete in the annual Maldon Mud Race in Maldon, east England.
AFP
2/10
A couple with a dog ride a motorbike at Enqelab Square in Tehran.
AFP
3/10
An aerial view shows people visiting a hillside in full bloom with azaleas during the annual Azalea Festival in Gunpo.
AFP
4/10
A female dolphin, standing 2 meters tall and weighing 200 kg, swims among bathers near the beach in the bay of Saint-Jean de Luz, southwestern France.
AFP
5/10
Kindergarten students react as they are sprayed with water while learning to use hoses with firefighters in Banda Aceh.
AFP
6/10
A Eurasian coot, also known as the common coot (Fulica atra), feeds its chick as they swim in the lake of the Buttes-Chaumont park in Paris.
AFP
7/10
Dancers perform during an audition for the Radio City Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, in New York.
AFP
8/10
An Egyptian goose walks with her goslings along the Main river embankment in front of Frankfurt Cathedral in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, with air temperature reaching 13 degrees Celsius.
AFP
9/10
Runners head down The Mall to the final stages of the 2026 London Marathon in central London.
AFP
10/10
An Airbus 320-214 aircraft of German airline Eurowings flies past the Waxing Gibbous Moon over Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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