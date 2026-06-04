A 2021 incident at London's Heathrow Airport also involved the nose landing gear of a Boeing 787. According to a report by the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch, a 787-8 was undergoing maintenance at a gate when its nose landing gear retracted during testing, causing the aircraft's nose to drop onto the pavement. Investigators found that a locking pin intended to prevent retraction had been inserted into the wrong position, allowing the gear to fold despite safeguards designed to keep it extended.