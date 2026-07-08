GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Pakistan searches for Boeing cargo plane missing off Karachi

Rescue teams scour waters as K2 Airways freighter disappears from radar

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A K2 Airways Cargo Boeing 737-400 freighter. The plane operating flight KTA1732 from Sharjah to Karachi lost contact during the flight, triggering a search-and-rescue operation. The aircraft, registered AP-BOI, reportedly experienced navigation issues before radar and communication contact were lost over the Arabian Sea west of Karachi. Five crew members were on board.
A K2 Airways Cargo Boeing 737-400 freighter. The plane operating flight KTA1732 from Sharjah to Karachi lost contact during the flight, triggering a search-and-rescue operation. The aircraft, registered AP-BOI, reportedly experienced navigation issues before radar and communication contact were lost over the Arabian Sea west of Karachi. Five crew members were on board.
X | @AirNavRadar

Pakistan was searching Wednesday for a Boeing cargo plane missing off the coast of Karachi after radar showed it "rapidly descending," the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) said in a post on X.

The plane, operated by the private K2 Airways, had five crew members on board and was en route from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Karachi when it went missing on Tuesday evening after reporting a "navigational system issue," the authority said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here

At 21:21 pm Pakistan time, the aircraft was observed on radar "rapidly descending and with rapid heading change," and communication contact was lost about 155 nautical miles west of Karachi, the PAA said.

A rescue coordination center was activated and a search effort launched at sea to locate the missing aircraft, it added.

Preliminary data sent from the plane "indicated a loss of altitude, followed by a climb, and then a second, sudden and dramatic loss of altitude," according to Flightradar24.com, a global flight-tracking service.

K2 Airways is a private cargo airline in Pakistan that operates scheduled and charter flights domestically and internationally.

Manufactured in 1999, the plane flew as a passenger plane for Aeroflot and Garuda Indonesia before being converted to a cargo configuration in 2012, according to Airfleets.net.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A6-EBK has been converted from a Boeing 777-300ER passenger jet into a Boeing 777-300ERSF (Special Freighter) and has already entered commercial service with Emirates SkyCargo, transporting goods through Dubai to destinations around the world.

How Emirates turned a passenger jet into a freighter

3m read
US President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland aboard the newly upgraded Air Force One, a Boeing 747 gifted to the United States by Qatar's government.

Trump defends Qatar's $400m Air Force One gift

2m read
Emirates SkyCargo becomes first airline to operate Boeing 777-300ERSF freighter conversion.

Emirates turns passenger jet into cargo aircraft

2m read
View of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane at Islamabad International Airport.

Pakistan’s PIA privatised in $645m deal

2m read