Pakistan military aircraft crashes, killing two pilots

Dubai: A Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft crashed in northwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing both pilots on board, the military said, in the second deadly aviation accident involving the armed forces in less than a week.

“Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft on a routine training sortie has crashed near Mardan today,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, adding that a board of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident, media reports said.

The crash comes just days after another military aviation incident in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, when an army helicopter went down, killing all personnel on board.

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