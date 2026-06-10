Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter crashes, no survivors

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with all ranks of the Pakistan Army, expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Rescue and recovery teams were immediately despatched to the crash site, while a board of inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Earlier accidents include a December 2021 crash in Siachen that killed two pilots, a 2020 helicopter crash in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Astore district that claimed four lives during a casualty evacuation mission, and a 2015 military helicopter crash near Mansehra in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which all 12 people on board were killed.

Pakistan also witnessed two army helicopter crashes in 2022. In August that year, a helicopter carrying Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali and five others crashed in Balochistan’s Lasbela district, killing all on board. The following month, six army personnel, including two majors, died when another helicopter crashed during a flying mission near Khost in Balochistan’s Harnai district.

According to Dawn, the Pakistan Army began operating the Russian-made Mi-17 transport helicopters in the late 1990s. The aircraft have long served as the army’s primary transport and logistics helicopters and have been extensively used in counter-terrorism operations.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.