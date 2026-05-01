Dubai: With the arrival of spring, German postal worker Andrea Bunar returns to delivering mail by barge through the Spreewald waterways southeast of Berlin. After months of winter deliveries by car, the 55-year-old resumes navigating narrow canals using a long oar. For 14 years, she has served the village of Lehde, where mail is uniquely delivered by boat. From April to October, she travels an 8-kilometer route, dropping letters and packages into riverside mailboxes. The UNESCO-listed Spreewald, known for its lush wetlands and canals, provides a scenic backdrop to this centuries-old postal tradition.