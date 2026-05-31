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Three killed as US military targets drug traffickers in Eastern Pacific

Video showed the boat sitting on open water before a large explosion engulfed it

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AFP
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The latest attack brings the total number of those killed to over 200.
The latest attack brings the total number of those killed to over 200.
X / @Southcom

The US military conducted a lethal strike on a boat in the Eastern Pacific on Saturday, killing three men, officials said. 

The latest attack brings the total number of those killed to over 200 -- according to an AFP tally -- since the Trump administration began its offensive in September.

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In a post on X, US Southern Command said "the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action," it added.

Black-and-white video footage accompanying the post showed the boat sitting on the open sea before being engulfed by a large explosion. 

The US military launched operation "Southern Spear" in early September, with President Donald Trump insisting Washington is effectively at war with drug cartels operating out of Latin America.

But his administration has not provided definitive evidence that the vessels it has been striking are involved in drug trafficking.

Legal experts and rights groups say the strikes could amount to extrajudicial killings because they have apparently targeted civilians who do not pose an immediate threat to the United States.

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