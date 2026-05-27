Video: Dramatic pursuit of go-fast boat laden with 1,153 kg of cocaine off Panama

Joint task force intercepts suspected smugglers in dramatic sea operation
US Coast Guard and interagency partners intercepted a suspected drug smuggling “go-fast” vessel near Panama, seizing more than 1 ton of cocaine and detaining three suspects, officials said late on Tuesday.
The Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S) announced the operation, which involved the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Colombian (DEA) authorities.
Video released by the task force showed a high-speed chase across open ocean, with warning shots creating large splashes near the fleeing vessel before it was halted.
The Coast Guard’s actions showed aerial pursuit and boarding.
Officials said 1,153 kilograms (about 2,540 pounds) of cocaine were recovered from the vessel.
The three detained suspects were turned over to authorities for prosecution.
The bust is part of ongoing efforts by JIATF-S and US Southern Command (SouthCom) to disrupt narcoterrorism networks in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean, a key transit corridor for cocaine heading toward the United States from South America.
Go-fast boats — low-profile, high-speed vessels often powered by multiple outboard engines — are a common smuggling tactic in the region because of their speed and maneuverability.
No injuries were reported in the operation.
JIATF-S emphasised the collaborative nature of the interdiction, crediting international partnerships in protecting US borders from illicit trafficking.
Such interdictions are routine but rarely captured in such clear, action-oriented footage.
The task ftorce coordinates multi-agency and multinational efforts against drug trafficking in the Southern Hemisphere.