D4vd Apple Music account hacked as fake ‘I Did It’ track sparks Celeste Rivas murder confession claims

The 21-year-old singer is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a teen
D4vd’s murder case has already drawn intense attention because of the singer’s celebrity status and the disturbing evidence being examined in court. Now, as his preliminary hearing resumes in Los Angeles, an alleged hack has added an unexpected twist to the case.
The 21-year-old singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is facing a murder charge in connection with the 2025 death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Burke has pleaded not guilty.
The latest online frenzy began late on Saturday, July 25, when a track titled I Did It appeared on D4vd’s Apple Music account. The song quickly went viral, with lyrics that appeared to reference Hernandez and the circumstances surrounding her death.
Almost immediately, social media users began treating the track as a possible confession. But there was one glaring problem: D4vd is currently being held at the Los Angeles County Jail, where he has no apparent ability to record and release new music.
As the song spread online, the real explanation began to emerge.
According to a TMZ report, D4vd’s Apple Music account was allegedly hacked, and the track was not uploaded by the singer himself.
The song’s apparent references to Hernandez nevertheless made it particularly shocking. Among the details that caught attention were mentions of a girl with the singer’s name tattooed on her chest and clothes described as smelling “like cigarettes”.
The song also appeared to reference Hernandez by name and suggested a romantic connection between the two. That was enough to send the track racing across social media as the singer’s preliminary hearing continued.
TMZ reportedly contacted Apple Music for confirmation about the alleged hack. The platform had not publicly commented at the time of the report.
The preliminary hearing has focused on evidence gathered by Los Angeles County detectives as prosecutors build their case against Burke.
The proceedings have included disturbing details from Hernandez’s autopsy. According to testimony from the medical examiner, the teenager died from two puncture wounds to the chest and abdomen.
Investigators have also presented text messages that allegedly showed Hernandez threatening to reveal her relationship with the singer. Searches of D4vd’s Los Angeles home reportedly uncovered plane tickets to Texas and London that Burke had allegedly purchased for Hernandez.
According to allegations presented by the LAPD, the singer could have faced financial losses of up to $10 million if the relationship became public. Investigators have cited those potential losses as a possible motive in the case.
The hearing is expected to continue as the prosecution presents further evidence. Meanwhile, the viral I Did It track appears to have been another internet mystery surrounding the case — one that, according to reports, began with a compromised music account rather than a confession from the singer.