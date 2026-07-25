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Teen allegedly killed by singer D4vd had abortion, court hears

Messages about pregnancy and abortion emerge during murder case proceedings

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AFP
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A photo of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is displayed Monday, April 20, 2026, in Los Angeles for a press conference regarding the case of singer D4vd, who was charged on suspicion of killing the 14-year-old girl whose dismembered body was found in his car.
A photo of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is displayed Monday, April 20, 2026, in Los Angeles for a press conference regarding the case of singer D4vd, who was charged on suspicion of killing the 14-year-old girl whose dismembered body was found in his car.
AP

Los Angeles: The teenage girl allegedly killed and dismembered by American singer D4vd had an abortion after their sexual encounter, according to text messages revealed Friday in a Los Angeles court. 

On the fourth day of a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the singer, the prosecution reviewed dozens of messages between him and Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a year before her death. 

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D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, asks her, among other things, when she is going to have an abortion, before asking, "it is mine right?" according to the texts.

Hernandez replies, "of course its yours David." 

The teenager was 13 years old at the time. 

D4vd is accused of stabbing her to death a little over a year later in April 2025, before dismembering her body with a chainsaw. 

Prosecutors alleged in charging papers that Burke killed her after she threatened to make their long-standing and illegal sexual relationship public, jeopardizing his singing career.

The singer rose to fame in 2022 when his song "Romantic Homicide" became a viral sensation on TikTok. 

Hernandez's decomposing body was found last September in the trunk of a Tesla registered in the singer's name, which had been towed to a Hollywood impound lot. 

Burke has denied one count each of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted.

On Friday, Los Angeles Police Department detective Corey Farrell testified that Burke's iPhone contained numerous photos showing him having sex with Celeste.

Also testifying Friday was Dr. Grant Ho, who performed the autopsy on Hernandez. He said it was "extremely difficult" to determine exactly how long the teenager had been dead when her body was found because her remains were "severely decomposed." 

D4vd's defense questioned the doctor in a way that suggested Hernandez might have injured herself or been killed during a struggle. 

"You can't rule out that she would have been holding the instrument that caused either of those wounds?" lawyer Marilyn Bednarski said. 

The doctor agreed but specified that he had not found "hesitation marks" usually found in suicide and self-harm cases.

The preliminary hearing is expected to conclude on Monday.

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