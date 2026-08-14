Amr Diab live in Dubai 2026: Tickets, date and all you need to know

Iconic singer brings three decades of hits to Coca-Cola Arena in 2026
Amr Diab needs no introduction across the region, but he'll deliver one anyway, through sound, light, and sheer stage presence. Fresh off a string of 2025 chart-toppers, he'll weave his newest hits Khatafouni, Baba, and Shayef Amar into a set that also reaches back through decades of music that shaped a genre.
Known across the world as the "Father of Mediterranean Music," Amr Diab has spent his career blurring the line between Arabic pop and global sound and Dubai will get the full force of it. His elite live band and a full-scale production team are bringing immersive lighting, sweeping visuals, and choreography built to match the scale of the arena.
Expect the tempo to shift all night, soulful ballads that quiet the room, followed by dance numbers that don't let anyone sit down. It's a show built for longtime fans and newcomers alike, spanning every era of a catalogue that's soundtracked the region for over 30 years.
Venue Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Date: Saturday, 7 November 2026
Time: 9:00 PM
Ticket Price: Dh295