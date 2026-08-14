GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Amr Diab live in Dubai 2026: Tickets, date and all you need to know

Iconic singer brings three decades of hits to Coca-Cola Arena in 2026

Last updated:
Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Amr Diab an Egyptian singer, composer and former actor.
Amr Diab an Egyptian singer, composer and former actor.

Amr Diab needs no introduction across the region, but he'll deliver one anyway, through sound, light, and sheer stage presence. Fresh off a string of 2025 chart-toppers, he'll weave his newest hits Khatafouni, Baba, and Shayef Amar into a set that also reaches back through decades of music that shaped a genre.

Known across the world as the "Father of Mediterranean Music," Amr Diab has spent his career blurring the line between Arabic pop and global sound and Dubai will get the full force of it. His elite live band and a full-scale production team are bringing immersive lighting, sweeping visuals, and choreography built to match the scale of the arena.

Expect the tempo to shift all night, soulful ballads that quiet the room, followed by dance numbers that don't let anyone sit down. It's a show built for longtime fans and newcomers alike, spanning every era of a catalogue that's soundtracked the region for over 30 years.

Venue Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Date: Saturday, 7 November 2026

Time: 9:00 PM

Ticket Price: Dh295

Gulf News

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Audiences can expect a live performance featuring orchestral arrangements inspired by traditional melodies, bringing together classical music with regional cultural influences.

Heritage Symphonies heads to Abu Dhabi

1m read
Lucki Ali

Lucky Ali’s death remarks move fans ahead of Dubai show

3m read
Sonu Nigam sings Mohammed Rafi classic 'Suhani raat dhal chuki, na jaane tum kab aoge' during surgery.

Sonu Nigam performs on operating table during surgery

2m read
Egyptian singer Hosni Sharif dies after illness

Egyptian singer Hosni Sharif dies after illness

2m read