The video shows only one of the songs he performed. By his account, he sang two or three songs in total for the surgical team. He said the doctors told him they'd never had a patient sing to them during an operation before, and that he enjoyed the moment as much as they did, since the songs held personal meaning for him. The recording was made by the medical staff, who later sent it to him, which is how the clip was shared publicly. “As the surgery was happening, between some songs, there were a couple of songs that came without the voice. And as it came without the voice, the song was playing, but there was no voice. So, organically, I started singing,” he recalled.