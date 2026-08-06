It was a time before emails and WhatsApp, too. Dubai businesses communicated through telegrams, each one framed on the wall. "These telegrams are basically how correspondence was done back then," he notes. You would go to a telegraph building on Creek Road, where they would type up your correspondence, each word costing two dirhams. Sometimes you'd have to truncate your sentences further, just to avoid spending more. "That was the fastest way to do correspondence between business people overseas. And we would get the response within 36 to 48 hours."