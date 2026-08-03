Pakistani expat driver's Dh100,000 UAE Lottery win pays for surgery and son's wedding

"I didn't buy anything for myself," says limousine chauffeur who continues to work
Dubai: Nine months after winning Dh100,000 in The UAE Lottery's Lucky Day Draw, Abdul Salam Muhammad Ashraf, a Pakistani expat, is reflecting on how his win helped him support his family during some of their most important moments.
A 55-year-old limousine chauffeur from Sahiwal, Abdul Salam won the Dh100,000 Lucky Chance prize in one of the November 2025 Lucky Day Draws.
Reflecting on how the prize helped him, he revealed that it helped contribute towards his son's wedding celebrations, complete his medical surgery, and support those closest to him.
"I was able to complete the things that mattered most to me," he said in quotes released by the lottery operator on Monday.
"My son's wedding was a wonderful family occasion, my surgery was successful, and I was also able to support my loved ones. I'm grateful for that."
Apart from contributing towards his son's wedding celebrations and completing his surgery, Abdul Salam also donated to charity and helped his daughter towards purchasing a car in Pakistan.
Although he chose not to spend the prize on himself, he says seeing his family benefit made the win even more significant.
"I didn't buy anything for myself," he said.
"I wanted to use the prize to support my family and help with things that were important to us. That made me very happy."
He continues working as a limousine chauffeur and says he is thankful for everything he has achieved over the past nine months.
For Abdul Salam, the experience has only strengthened his desire to give back to others.
"In the future, if I have the opportunity, I would like to do more charity work and support families in my community back home. Giving back has always been important to me."
He continues to take part in The UAE Lottery's Lucky Day Draw and enjoys choosing his numbers in different ways, sometimes selecting them himself and sometimes using Easy Pick.
Speaking about The UAE Lottery, Abdul Salam added: "I like that it's affordable and gives people the opportunity to participate. I enjoy taking part, and I'll continue hoping for another memorable moment."
The UAE Lottery's Lucky Day Draw continues to create meaningful moments for players across the country, with a fresh Dh30 million Grand Prize and Dh5 million Second Prize every Wednesday and Saturday.
The UAE Lottery said it remains committed to responsible gaming, ensuring a safe, transparent, and regulated experience for all participants. All games are fully regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).