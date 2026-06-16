Bollywood singer battles pinched nerves and heavy throat but vows to perform on stage
Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam has revealed he is battling a painful health condition while continuing to honour professional commitments.
In a video shared on social media, he said he has been dealing with “pinched nerves” and has undergone multiple medical tests over the past week, including MRI and CT scans, to diagnose the issue.
Speaking about his condition, Sonu said: “My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines.”
He added that physiotherapy sessions have been particularly painful, and he is currently relying on painkillers to manage discomfort.
“Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy,” he said.
The singer explained that medication prescribed to relax his muscles has also affected his voice — a concern ahead of a live show.
He said the physical strain, combined with a heavy throat, has impacted his confidence, though he remains committed to performing.
Despite the setback, the singer confirmed he will go ahead with his upcoming performance, noting it comes after a long gap.
“And today I am performing… my confidence is a little low. And on top of that, my throat is a little heavy,” he shared.
Following the video, fans flooded social media with messages of encouragement, praising his dedication and wishing him a speedy recovery.
Many also highlighted his commitment to performing despite ongoing treatment and physical discomfort.