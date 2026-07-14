Timely late-night emergency intervention at Zulekha Hospital Dubai prevents life-threatening abdominal complications

Complexity of case lay in preserving benefits of minimally invasive surgical approach
A 63-year-old patient who was rushed to the Emergency Department of Zulekha Hospital Dubai late at night with severe abdominal pain and signs of infection has made a remarkable recovery following timely diagnosis and advanced laparoscopic surgery performed by Dr Alan Haso, Consultant General Surgeon.
Michael Antony Nawaraja arrived at the hospital's Emergency Department experiencing intense abdominal pain and symptoms suggestive of a serious underlying condition. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the emergency and surgical teams initiated an immediate assessment. Blood investigations revealed significantly elevated inflammatory markers, while an urgent CT scan confirmed a perforated sigmoid colon with intra-abdominal contamination, a potentially life-threatening condition requiring prompt surgical intervention.
"Mr. Michael rushed to the hospital late at night with severe abdominal pain, signs of infection, and significantly elevated inflammatory markers. These findings immediately raised concern for a serious intra-abdominal emergency," said Dr Alan.
The patient was diagnosed with perforated sigmoid diverticulitis, with associated abdominal contamination and inflammation (a condition where an infected pouch in the lower part of the large intestine bursts, causing a hole in the bowel. This can lead to a serious abdominal infection and requires urgent medical care.) Such conditions can rapidly progress to severe sepsis and other life-threatening complications if not treated without delay.
A rapid multidisciplinary response involving emergency physicians, radiologists, anaesthesiologists, surgeons, nursing teams, and critical care specialists enabled swift diagnosis and treatment planning. The patient subsequently underwent emergency laparoscopic surgery to remove the affected segment of the bowel and control the source of infection.
According to Dr Alan, the complexity of the case lay in managing an actively infected perforated bowel while preserving the benefits of a minimally invasive surgical approach.
"The challenge was managing a perforated bowel with active infection while still offering the benefits of a minimally invasive approach. Successfully completing the procedure laparoscopically was particularly rewarding," he said.
Laparoscopic surgery offers several advantages over conventional open surgery, including smaller incisions, reduced postoperative pain, fewer wound-related complications, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays. Histopathological examination later confirmed perforated diverticulitis with associated inflammation and abscess formation, while ruling out malignancy.
Dr Alan emphasised that timely intervention played a decisive role in the patient's successful recovery.
"Timely intervention was crucial. Early diagnosis and prompt surgery allowed us to control the source of infection quickly and significantly improve the patient's recovery," he noted.
Following surgery, Michael recovered remarkably well without major complications and was discharged in stable condition. He continues to make excellent progress and is expected to return fully to his normal daily activities.
Expressing his gratitude, Michael said, "When I came to the Emergency Department, I was in severe pain and never imagined my condition was so serious. Thanks to the timely treatment and surgery by Dr Alan Haso and the team, I recovered much faster than I expected. Today, I am back to my normal routine, and I am truly grateful for the care and support I received throughout my journey."
The successful outcome highlights the importance of recognizing warning signs and seeking immediate medical attention for persistent or severe abdominal pain. Early diagnosis not only reduces the risk of complications but can also allow patients to benefit from less invasive treatment options and faster recovery.
"Persistent or severe abdominal pain should never be ignored. Early medical evaluation can lead to timely diagnosis and treatment, preventing serious complications and often allowing for less invasive treatment options with faster recovery," Dr Alan added.
Zulekha Hospital Dubai continues to provide comprehensive emergency and surgical care through advanced medical technology, experienced specialists, and a multidisciplinary approach that ensures patients receive timely, evidence-based treatment when every minute matters.