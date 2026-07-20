Philippines: Lino Cayetano, brother of ex-Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, offers to expose 'ghost projects' in Taguig — Senator Lacson

Younger Cayetano brother tagged as potential witness in Taguig ‘ghost’ public works
Manila: The bitter public feud between Senators Panfilo Lacson and Alan Peter Cayetano escalated Monday after Lacson disclosed that former Taguig congressman Lino Cayetano, the younger brother of Alan and Senator Pia Cayetano, had allegedly offered to help expose what he described as "ghost projects" in Taguig City.
The latest development adds a new dimension to the increasingly personal political clash between two veteran lawmakers, who have traded accusations over alleged irregularities involving infrastructure projects, campaign financing and links to prominent contractors.
Speaking in a radio interview, Lacson said Lino Cayetano reached out through an intermediary expressing his willingness to cooperate in an ongoing inquiry.
"Someone told me, through an intermediary, that Lino wanted to cross over and asked if he could contact me because he wants to help in the investigation. He said he knows of many ghost projects in Taguig," Lacson said.
Lacson said his office would examine any information provided.
"We will look into those to determine whether there really are ghost projects in Taguig," he said.
Lino Cayetano, who represented Taguig in the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2022, now serves as general manager of the state-run People's Television Network (PTV-4).
As of Monday (July 20), he had not publicly confirmed Lacson's claim or responded to the senator's statements.
Lacson said his office has been gathering documents related to what he described as "defective" infrastructure projects in Taguig that were allegedly undertaken by companies owned by the Discaya family during the period when Alan Peter Cayetano served as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2020.
The senator did not publicly identify specific projects or present documentary evidence during the interview, but said his office was validating information before making further disclosures.
"I will not invent or fabricate evidence," Lacson said.
"We will exert extra effort to support whatever findings we present."
The allegations form part of a broader exchange between the two senators that has intensified in recent weeks over public spending, flood-control projects and government procurement.
Alan Cayetano dismissed Lacson's accusations during a Facebook livestream, questioning why Taguig had become the focus of scrutiny.
"Across the Philippines, across Metro Manila, there is flooding. In Taguig, thank God, things are fine. Yet they want to investigate us," he said.
He also attempted to turn the controversy back on Lacson by noting that photographs circulating online showed Lacson with members of the Discaya family.
"Apart from that, who is the one in the photo with the Discayas? Isn't it Senator Ping Lacson?" Cayetano said.
Alan Peter Cayetano has denied any wrongdoing and has challenged Lacson to present evidence rather than rely on allegations.
In Philippine anti-corruption investigations, "ghost projects" generally refer to government-funded projects that were either never built, only partially completed, grossly overpriced or existed only on paper despite public funds having been released.
Such allegations have surfaced repeatedly in past investigations involving local governments and national agencies, often resulting in criminal complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman or the Sandiganbayan after audits by the Commission on Audit (COA).
At this stage, however, Lacson has not publicly produced evidence demonstrating that the Taguig projects he referenced meet that definition.
The latest accusations are part of a rapidly escalating dispute between Lacson and Cayetano that began over separate allegations involving public infrastructure spending.
Lacson has repeatedly questioned projects linked to contractors associated with the Discaya family, while Cayetano has accused Lacson of selectively targeting political rivals and ignoring similar issues elsewhere.
The exchanges have become increasingly personal, with both camps challenging each other's credibility and calling for investigations.
The current public allegations have not identified or established the existence of any "bagman" for Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.
In Philippine political parlance, the term "bagman" generally refers to a person allegedly tasked with collecting or delivering illicit payments on behalf of a public official.
Such allegations are highly serious and, if made without evidence or supported only by rumor, can be defamatory.
As of now:
No Philippine court has found Alan Peter Cayetano guilty of corruption involving a "bagman."
No official investigative agency has publicly identified an individual as Cayetano's "bagman."
Neither the Commission on Audit, the Office of the Ombudsman nor prosecutors have publicly established such a role in any concluded case involving the senator.
While political rivals and social media posts have used the term in public discourse, those claims remain allegations unless supported by evidence and proven through the appropriate legal process.
Lacson said his office would continue reviewing documents and any information that may be provided by Lino Cayetano or other potential witnesses.
Whether the allegations result in formal complaints before investigative agencies will likely depend on the evidence gathered during the inquiry.
For now, the controversy remains a political dispute marked by competing allegations, with no formal charges filed in court arising from Lacson's latest claims.