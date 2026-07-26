5 K-Drama hidden gems that deserve more love beyond the popular hits: From Catch the Ghost to Rain or Shine

At its heart, Family by Choice is about three children who, despite not being related by blood, grow up as siblings under the same roof, supported by the two fathers who become their family. After years apart, they reunite as adults, bringing old wounds, unresolved feelings and complicated relationships back to the surface. The strongest idea is: Found family, built through shared meals, support and the messy, everyday intimacy of people who have chosen one another. The writing is strong, with all the characters mettle shining through. The romance proved more divisive, with some finding the shift from sibling-like affection to romantic feelings rushed or uncomfortable, while others found Hwang In-youp’s emotional transition convincing. Still, the consensus was clear: this was a warm, often heartbreaking drama that could have used more episodes — and, importantly, gave Hwang In-youp’s character the happy ending viewers desperately wanted.