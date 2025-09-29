The dramatic medical incident unfolded on Saturday, September 27, while the 24-year-old artist, known for her track 'Messy', was performing her song 'Conceited' at the All Things Go Music Festival at Forest Hills Stadium. Young was quickly attended to and carried off stage by a medical team.

Only an hour after the medical drama, Young shared a brief statement on her Instagram Stories, confirming she was recovering: "Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now... Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx.”

The singer, who has previously been open about her struggles with mental health and the toll of online scrutiny, then issued a sharp plea to her detractors: “To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off.”

“I’m sorry to confirm that I won’t be playing all things go in DC today,” she wrote. “I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted, so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this. I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care.”

The singer, who released her third studio album, I'm Only F------ Myself, on September 19, has also previously discussed living with schizoaffective disorder, which she was diagnosed with at age 17. Young is currently scheduled to kick off her world tour on October 6 in Manchester, England.

“When you get a million comments, it’s hard not to let the bad ones in. Some days I can’t go online — the intensity and the remarks that target your insecurities can be too much,” she said.

“Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here, and I wanted to be cool ... and sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade,” she said.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.