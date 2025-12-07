From 10-year disability to relief: Indian expat in UAE recovers after complex spine surgery

Earlier, Nisha had surgery to remove damaged disc, fuse two bones in her neck
After a decade of debilitating neck pain that left her mobility restricted, her sleep deteriorated and daily life a struggle, 48-year-old Indian expat Nisha Dennis has finally reclaimed her life, thanks to a complex and unique spine revision surgery.
Nisha, who had battled severe pain radiating from her neck to her left arm and upper back for over 10 years, had previously undergone surgery to remove a damaged disc and fuse two bones in the middle of her neck, known as the C5 and C6 vertebrae.
Despite physiotherapy and medication, her condition worsened, culminating in new bone growth and scar tissue around her C5-C6 and C6-C7 vertebrae, causing serious pressure on her spinal cord and nerves, posing a real risk of paralysis.
Seeking expert care, Nisha turned to Dr Bobby Jose, Specialist Neurosurgeon at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, who described her condition as “remarkably uncommon and intricate,” given the challenges involved in conducting a spinal revision a decade following the initial fusion.
“She was in severe, radiating pain despite having undergone maximum conservative treatments,” Dr Jose said.
The complex five-hour procedure involved extracting previous implants, carefully drilling around the spinal cord, excising damaged bone and inserting an expandable cage to stabilise the spine – allowing the bone to grow around for stability and thus preventing a potential paralysis.
Dr Jose noted the procedure required an utmost degree of skill and care.
“This case was very complex and unique because of the mix of the previously failed surgery, unusual bone growth and the presence of scar tissue.”
Supported by a multidisciplinary team including neurosurgery, anaesthesia, radiology, neurophysiology and physiotherapy, Nisha was mobilised just six hours after surgery and discharged 48 hours later.
Dr Jose praised her outcome and noted that advanced monitoring and skilled specialists are making even complex spine surgeries increasingly safe in the UAE.
“Her recovery has been remarkable. She was able to resume normal activities within days, and her long-term prognosis is excellent. The use of an expandable fusion cage instead of traditional grafting offers greater stability, and she is now fully active, pain-free, and doing extremely well.”
Reflecting on her journey, Nisha underlined that anyone suffering from chronic spinal pain shouldn’t lose hope.
“Trust the medical process, follow your doctor’s advice, and keep your faith strong. I am deeply grateful for this second chance at a pain-free life.”
Nisha pointed out that post-surgery, she felt the difference in the first few days.
“The sharp pain that had been part of my life for so long had eased dramatically,” she said, adding: “I feel like I’ve been given my life back. I can walk comfortably, do my household chores, spend time with family, and even travel short distances without fear. Emotionally and socially, I feel alive again. It is a blessing.”
